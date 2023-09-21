American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

On September 12, 2023, the general public was rocked by the news of the passing of Nigerian Street Hop star Mohbad who until his death was a fantastic talent whose music resonated with listeners across all walks of life.

American rapper Meek Mill has joined the other US Hip Hop stars Kodak Black and Lil Durk in paying tributes to the late Nigerian musician.

On September 20, 2023, Meek Mill quoted Lil Durk's tweet paying tribute to Mohbad to share that he watched clips about the late artist on TikTok while also expressing his admiration for the outpour of public love that has followed his passing.

Mohbad's death has continued to raise massive public reaction over allegations of foul play from some individuals including a particular Sammy Larry and Marlian Music label boss Naira Marley.