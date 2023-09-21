The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tributes continue to pour in for late Nigerian musician Mohbad.

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad
American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

Recommended articles

On September 12, 2023, the general public was rocked by the news of the passing of Nigerian Street Hop star Mohbad who until his death was a fantastic talent whose music resonated with listeners across all walks of life.

American rapper Meek Mill has joined the other US Hip Hop stars Kodak Black and Lil Durk in paying tributes to the late Nigerian musician.

On September 20, 2023, Meek Mill quoted Lil Durk's tweet paying tribute to Mohbad to share that he watched clips about the late artist on TikTok while also expressing his admiration for the outpour of public love that has followed his passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohbad's death has continued to raise massive public reaction over allegations of foul play from some individuals including a particular Sammy Larry and Marlian Music label boss Naira Marley.

The Nigerian Police has commenced investigations into Mohbad's death even as the #JusticceforMohbad protests have spread to several states including Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Kogi, and Lagos.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua admits fear of dad's reaction to some of her content

Diana Marua admits fear of dad's reaction to some of her content

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

Matata's song secures slot in EA SPORTS FC 24 video game soundtracks

Matata's song secures slot in EA SPORTS FC 24 video game soundtracks

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

Mummie Francie talks about struggles with Asthma & decision to return to school

Mummie Francie talks about struggles with Asthma & decision to return to school

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

Kennedy Rapudo gets real about relationship with baby mama

Kennedy Rapudo gets real about relationship with baby mama

Joy and tears as Sonko sees off daughter to London for 4 years

Joy and tears as Sonko sees off daughter to London for 4 years

Audiomack to feature 9 Kenyan artists in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign [List]

Audiomack to feature 9 Kenyan artists in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign [List]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality Ciru Muriuki

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

The late Producer Byron and President William Ruto

Family reveals how 'Sipangwingwi' producer died, announces burial date

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers

KTN News anchor Zubeidah Kananu Koome

Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job