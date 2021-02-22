Comedian Elsa Majimbo is in jubilation after receiving a special gift from America singer Beyoncé.

On Monday, Ms Majimbo shared photos and videos unboxing a gift she had received from Beyoncé off her latest collection dubbed Ivy Park.

“BEYONCÉ!!! ICY PARK !! WE ARE NOT THE SAME!😭💗💗💗 thank you so much @beyonce @adidas @weareivypark !!!!” shared Elsa Majimbo.

Ms Majimbo’s special package from Beyoncé, arrived hours after she changed her Twitter Profile picture to bear a screen shot of her conversation with singer Rihanna.

“I WILL NEVER CHANGE MY PROFILE PICTURE. PERIOD” shared Majimbo.

She went on to also shared a handwritten card she received from Rihanna; “Riri sent me this letter at the beginning of my career and has given me immense support and good advice. You know how much I adore you, have an Amazing and incredible birthday. Sending you great love. Happy Birthday @rihanna!!!”.

The young comedian has been scaling new heights every day and just the other day, she also announced her partnership with Valentino, an Italian luxury fashion house.

“I am SO proud and excited to announce my entry into high fashion with an upcoming collaboration with @maisonvalentino!!!!!

my team has worked so hard on this and I can't wait to share more details! #ElsaxValentino

Created by Chess Studio, Illustrations by Pepijn Temming”

“It’s absolutely insane to me that less than a year into my career I get to collaborate with one of the biggest designers in the world!!! #blessed” wrote Elsa Majimbo.

Ms Majimbo also got the opportunity to grace the cover of Teen Vogue Magazine.

"My first Magazine Cover is with teen vogue!!! My first magazine cover is with teen vogue !!!! bury me now !!! look how God came through for me !!!" shared Elsa Majimbo.

Elsa Majimbo Gets Gift From Beyonce

