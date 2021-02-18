Comedian Elsa Majimbo is in jubilation and at the same time, very proud of herself after gracing the cover of Teen Vogue Magazine.

Taking to social media, Elsa said that she is proud to do her first Magazine cover saying, “look how God came through for me.”

“My first Magazine Cover is with teen vogue!!! My first magazine cover is with teen vogue !!!! bury me now !!! look how God came through for me !!!" shared Elsa Majimbo.

Taking about Elsa’s feature, Teen Vogue Magazine wrote;

“Elsa @majimb.o became an instant celebrity from her highly-relatable "pandemic" videos, embodying exactly what the internet needed during a dark and profoundly unfunny time. But where does the chess prodigy turned internet superstar see herself in 10 years? "Very successful, still going on strong, still gorgeous. Just like I am now, drop dead gorgeous. Very happy," read her #TVYoungHollywood cover story

Ms Majimbo’s feature in Teen Vogue Magazine excited a huge section of her followers, who showered her with lots of congratulatory messages.

