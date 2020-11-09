Fast-rising Kenyan Comedian Elsa Majimbo has been crowned the African Social Star of the year 2020 at America’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

An excited Majimbo shared the good news with her over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, thanking them for their overwhelming support that saw her secure the win.

“I WON THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD!!!!! I LITERALLY COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT WITHOUT ALL OF YOUR AMAZING SUPPORT.

This year has been a whirlwind of discomfort and confusion for everybody, but for me it's also brought with it a great lesson, that sometimes even the greatest obstacles in our path can be opportunities in disguise.

A big thank you to the people at @eentertainment for recognizing game 🕶” wrote Elsa Majimbo after the win.

Organizers of the E! People’s Choice Awards also congratulated Ms Majimbo for winning the prestigious Award.

“The people have voted! 💜 Elsa Majimbo is our #AfricanSocialStar of 2020! 🎉 LET’S CELEBRATE!.

Congratulations Elsa! 👏🏾 Well deserved, you‘ve kept us all entertained all year long, and we know you will continue too! 💕 Wish we were celebrating with you with a packet of potato chips. 😂” reads a post from E! Entertainment Africa.

Nigerian Beauty Dimma Umeh was crowned the 1st runners Up, while South Africa’s Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi came in third (2nd runners Up).

So much love goes out to Nigerian Beauty extraordinaire, @DimmaUmeh who is our #AfricanSocialStar First Runner Up. 💜 Congratulations Dimma! #PCAs

“Congratulations to Miss Universe, @ZoziTunzi, who’s our #AfricianSocialStar Runner Up! 💜 Show her some love! #PCAs.” Wrote E! Entertainment Africa.

The 19-year-old (Elsa) was in the same category (African Social Star) with the likes of; Sho Madjozi, Karl Kugelmann, Dimma Umeh, Wian, Lydia Forson, Thuso Mbedu and Zozi Tunzi.

The Gala for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air on November 15, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The People's Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The show has been held annually since 1975.