Bi Rukia of 90's hit show 'Tausi' announces return to TV

Celebrated Kenyan actress Amina Wanjiku Ramadhani alias Bi Rukia is returning to TV screens, Pulse Live Kenya can confirm.
Ms Ramadhani announced the news during a Thursday interview on Pulse Live Kenya's Let's Talk show.
Without disclosing much about the new TV series, Bi Rukia assured her fans that the show will be airing in the coming months.
"Kama saa hizi kuna show nafanya, in the next two or three months itakuwa hewani," she stated when asked where she has been since 'Tausi' went off air.
Bi Rukia also mentioned that after the introduction of the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC), she had been able to secure a job as a performance art teacher at the Visa Oshwal School.
In her advice to upcoming and new-age actors, Bi Rukia insisted that discipline is key to honing the craft.
"Ukiichukulia mzaha, hutafika mbali. Usanii ni more of a calling, kwa hivo mtu aichukulie kama kazi na awe disciplined. Discipline inafaa iende na usanii. Sisi tulipo anza hii tulikuwa bado wadogo, tunakimbia huku na huku na wakati huo tuliambiwa kitu kimoja na producer wetu, tusiache u-stardom ufike kwenye vichwa vyetu.
"(If you don't take your acting career seriously, you will not be in it for long. Acting is more of a calling, therefore, it calls for discipline. The two should go hand in hand. When we were starting out, one of the producers told us not to let stardom get to our heads and I believe that is what is making most of these young actors fall away)," she advised.
