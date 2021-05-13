Bi Rukia of 90's hit show 'Tausi' announces return to TV

Ms Ramadhani announced the news during a Thursday interview on Pulse Live Kenya's Let's Talk show.

Without disclosing much about the new TV series, Bi Rukia assured her fans that the show will be airing in the coming months.

"Kama saa hizi kuna show nafanya, in the next two or three months itakuwa hewani," she stated when asked where she has been since 'Tausi' went off air.

Bi Rukia also mentioned that after the introduction of the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC), she had been able to secure a job as a performance art teacher at the Visa Oshwal School.

In her advice to upcoming and new-age actors, Bi Rukia insisted that discipline is key to honing the craft.

"Ukiichukulia mzaha, hutafika mbali. Usanii ni more of a calling, kwa hivo mtu aichukulie kama kazi na awe disciplined. Discipline inafaa iende na usanii. Sisi tulipo anza hii tulikuwa bado wadogo, tunakimbia huku na huku na wakati huo tuliambiwa kitu kimoja na producer wetu, tusiache u-stardom ufike kwenye vichwa vyetu.