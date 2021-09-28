An excited Vera Sidika already talking baby number 2 as pregnancy nears 9 months

In an update on her social media account, the boss lady updated her online in-laws on her pregnancy journey insisting that hers has been a pleasant one.

She hinted on doing it again just soon after her first born arrives saying: "8 and a half months has been a smooth ride. Honestly I'd do this again next year, it's so much fun. I'm enjoying it."

The socialite went on to share that she has not experienced any major discomfort during the pregnancy so far, asking her followers to stop assuming that all pregnancies are the same.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

"Some people have zero symptoms. Like me, the only pregnancy symptom I have is a missed period and a huge belly with a little human inside kicking. I'm still very super active.

"I only felt heartburn once ever. A bad one but only one day and it was gone. I felt pelvic pain for two days only and I think it's because my belly was stretching and baby moving down. Never again," she shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

No Surprise Baby Shower for Vera Sidika

Vera also took the opportunity to hype up her upcoming baby shower, promising that it will be in October without mentioning the specific date.

She had disclosed that it will not be a surprise event, terming that mode of doing it as archaic and hypocritical.

"This whole thing of Baby shower is supposed to be a surprise is pretty much old school. My thoughts. Life has changed. People plan their won Baby showers and make them stand out. And have everything they wanted at their party.

"Tell me you are fake without telling me you are fake. Coz why would I walk in and act surprised knowing so well I knew my friends would surprise me with a party... if you can afford to plan a baby shower, do it, it’s your day. Don’t just sit wait for your friends to do it for you," Vera explained.

Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika's Reality Show

The femtrepreneur also recently announced plans to have a reality show that will star herself and her Tanzanian hubby Brown Mauzo and their parenting journey.

Confirming the development, accomplished Kenyan filmmaker Eugene Mbugua stated that his company is interested in doing the reality show.

"Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo are about to embark on the journey of parenting, and we have begun conversations to see what content we can partner on with them. We are very excited about the potential partnership.