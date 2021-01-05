Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai has officially acquired Ben Pol’s last name months after their private wedding.

A cross check on Instagram, indicates that the Nero Company CEO has changed her official names to “Anerlisa Muigai Mnyang'anga” as well as identifying as Ben Pol’s wife.

In October 2020, Photos of their secret wedding surfaced online confirming that the two had officiated their union.

Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online

Despite the virality of the wedding photos, the love birds (Ben Pol & Anerlisa) had saying nothing about the wedding.

However, in a recent interview with Mwanaspoti, the couple revealed that they wedded in May 2020 in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“Tulifunga mwezi wa tano, hapa hapa Tanzania, Mbezi Dar es Salaam.

Watu wetu wa karibu walikuwa wanafahamu. Na hata baada ya kanisani tulijumuika nao kwa ajili ya chakula na vitu vingine. Sisi tunadhani ndoa ni kitu cha kifamilia ziadi” said Ben Pol.

Ben Pol with his wife Anerlisa Muigai

Ms Muigai also used the interview to clarify that they have never broken up, as opposed to speculations that went viral last year.

“Haikuwa kweli, lakini hata hivyo sisi huwa hatuweki umakini kwenye maneno ya namna hiyo. Yakisemwa tunaacha yasemwe, hata hatusikilizi, Hatujawahi kuachana wala kupeana likizo hata siku moja tangu tuanze mahusiano. Yale yalikuwa ni maneno ya kutengenezwa na watu wasiotujua vizuri wala mahusiano yetu,” noted Anerlisa.

Asked on plan to have kids, Anerlisa said “Mimi ningependa kupata watoto watatu, tumezungumza na wote tumependa iwe hivyo,”.