The trio behind Kenyan podcast Mic Cheque spoke of how their partnership grew from a series of separate encounters rather than a single planned meeting.

In a segment on The Obinna Show Live, the hosts set out who met whom first and how the show took shape.

How they met

Mariah and Mwass first met while working on the set of Mic Cheque’s inaugural episode.

According to the hosts, that initial professional meeting established the rapport that later informed their on-air chemistry.

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwass and Mariah

Mwass recalled the first interaction on set and described how they quickly found a working rhythm.

I met Mariah on the first episode.

Chaxy’s relationship with the other two predates the podcast.

He first became aware of Mariah in 2017 after watching an audition tape, and the two were acquainted from that period.

Chaxy was a big fan of my work and he couldn't stop fangirling me when he saw me.

Chaxy and Mwass, on the other hand, met more casually at a concert in Nairobi.

Mwass and I first met at Scorpion Kings, the concert at Carnivore grounds. We started bonding over tattoos because we had similar tattoos. I was like, he is really funny.

Those smaller, earlier connections helped sew together the core group that now presents Mic Cheque.

Why they teamed up

The hosts said the formal decision to launch Mic Cheque followed conversations and shared interests that intensified after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mic Cheque Podcast hosts Chaxy, Mariah and Mwass

Chaxy and Mwass described bonding over common experiences and interests, including shared tattoos, which they said helped forge a personal connection that translated into the podcast partnership.

Roles and reception

On the show the trio also described the roles each member occupies within the podcast.

They characterised Chaxy as the principal moderator, Mwass as the main source of comic relief, and Mariah as a balancing presence who brings both toughness and sensitivity to discussions.

Mic Cheque Podcast host Chaxy

That division of labour, they said, evolved naturally from their interactions in studio and at public events.

The discussion on Obinna TV included brief anecdotes about early public reactions and audience encounters, which the hosts said shaped how they approached content and engagement.

They noted that early episodes and high-profile interviews with other media figures helped increase the podcast’s visibility and influence.

Mic Cheque’s story is one of gradual formation: separate professional and social meetings led to a shared project once the hosts discovered compatible styles and complementary strengths.

Those small beginnings, the hosts said, provided the foundations for a show that now reaches a national audience .