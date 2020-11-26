Comedian Eric Omondi lashed out at KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua after he criticized his latest move of putting out what he termed as inappropriate content.

On Wednesday, Mutua called out Omondi, asking him to put a disclaimer on some of the videos he has been sharing on social media, as well as put some respect on his name if he want to be addressed as the President of Comedy in Africa.

According to KFCB Boss, the funnyman should be conscious about the young generation that might be influenced by the content he is putting out there.

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua

“People are doing all manner of staff, including some people like Eric Omondi, Unashangaa uhyu ni mwendawazimu gani, kuna heshima gani unajionesha kwa video kwa njai ambayo haifai na wewe ni mtu mzima. Na unasema ati wewe ni King of Comedy Afrika. Sasa King of comedy, si ujiheshimu basi, king of comedy si uwe na heshima kwa Watoto na hizo vitu ufanye then you put a disclaimer ni za watu wazima” said Ezekiel Mutua.

Omondi's response

In a quick rejoinder, Omondi responded to Mutua cautioning him to stop using his name for publicity stunts. Adding that he has never seen him support the entertainment industry yet he is always quick to criticize.

Eric Omondi

“DR. Ezekiel Mutua. This is your last warning. This is not the way to address the PRESIDENT of an entire Continent. Stop using my name for these cheap PUBLICITY stunts😡😡😡...I have never understood exactly what you do for a living. You have not helped the Entertainment Industry in any way.

So you flew all the way to Mombasa to do this Press conference, hiyo Pesa ungenipatia niongeze nazo Cameras Kwa Studio zangu so that we shoot more videos for young talented Kenyans. Please Visit Eric Omondi Studios and see what we are about to do to help young and upcoming TALENTS. Don't ever address me or use my name again. You don't know my story!!! You don't understand my process!!!” wrote Eric Omondi.

However, going through the many comments left under Omondi’s replay to Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, many agreed with the concerns raised by the Moral Police.