Media Personality Larry Madowo has been picked to deliver the 4th Annual Peter Stursberg Foreign Correspondents Lecture, at the Carleton University School of Journalism and Communication, in Canada.

Madowo who is the North America correspondent for the BBC, said that he is excited for the opportunity to share with the world his eventful year.

“I’m speaking at Canada’s top journalism school next week! Really excited to talk about this totally chill, uneventful year” wrote Madowo.

Stranger in a Strange Land

Through his Lecture, Stranger in a Strange Land, Madowo will reflect on his journey from covering the disputed Presidential elections in Kenya (2007-08), as well as covering the US Presidential Election that is currently facing a political turmoil.

“It is stunning for me as an African reporting on it that the same things that America has been lecturing Africa on appear to be happening right here. There are so many parallels between this US election and elections that I have covered in Africa…The Trump regime and all sorts of stereotypical things that are used often to refer to the global South would be completely at home and apply here,” said Madowo in a recent interview.

The lecture will be delivered virtually due to the ongoing pandemic on December 2nd, 2020 and its open for the public (free).

Peter Stursberg's Legacy

The event will be moderated by award-winning journalist and author Nahlah Ayed, host of CBC-Radio’s Ideas and a long-time foreign correspondent for the CBC.

The Peter Stursberg Foreign Correspondents Lecture was introduced in 2017 to honour the legacy of famed Canadian war correspondent Peter Stursberg (1913-2014), an adventurous and prolific journalist who was Canada’s last living war correspondent from the Second World War.

The Lecture was established through the generosity of Richard Stursberg and Judith Lawrie at the Carleton’s School of Journalism and Communication.

Madowo’s recent achievements

Madowo is a North America Correspondent for the BBC based in Washington and has anchored breaking news from the BBC’s DC studios and presented its flagship program BBC World News America.

He was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2020. He was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University from where he graduated with a master’s degree.

