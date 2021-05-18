RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anita Nderu finds 'The One'

Media Personality Anita Nderu has announced that she has finally met ‘the one’.

At 9:52PM, Anita took to Twitter making the announcement and caused quite the stir with her audience.

I have met my one I pray for everyone who reads this, to experience the same,” said Anita.

The TV personality is rumored to be coupled with, who fans describe as ‘Mzungu Bae’ after first posting him during her 31st birthday bash on February 10th this year.

However, she deleted the photo she posted of them but resurfaced it.

‘Mzungu Bae’ has since featured in Ms. Nderu’s other social posts.

