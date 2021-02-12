Media Personality Anita Nderu reacted sarcastically to the act of Kenyans On Twitter resurfacing a deleted-Instagram photo, of her Kissing a mzungu man believed to be her new boyfriend.

In a tweet, Ms Nderu insinuated that sometimes she reads things about her life, that leave her surprised, because it is also news to her.

“When you are reading about your life and it is news to you also,” reads her tweet.

Anita Nderu with her new Boyfriend

On Wednesday (Night), the former Capital FM presenter gave her 451K followers a glimpse of the man she is allegedly dating, but even before her Insta-gram in-laws could react, Ms Nderu pulled down the photo.

The photo in question “Anita and her new Bae” was taken during her Birthday Party, where she was celebrating life upon turning 31.

The two who are deeply in love could be seen kissing, an act that had excited a section of her followers, who were quick to drop some lovely comments before the post was deleted.

Also Read: Anita Nderu posts new Bae on Instagram & quickly deletes the Photo (Screenshot)

Anita Nderu with her new Boyfriend

The former Capital FM presenter was treated to an exquisite Birthday Party that had been put together by her close friends among them Amina Abdi Rabar.

Ms Nderu also used the party to celebrate her 10 years in the media industry.