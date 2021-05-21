B-Classic drops much anticipated Collabo with Arrow Bwoy #Watete (Video)

The new video premiered officially on YouTube on May 21, 2021, with fans according it a good reception.

The song was produced by Denzel while its video was shot by Royal State Pictures.

Speaking about the new release, Classic said “Do You Like The Song ?

Mimi Binafsi Nimeipenda Check Link Kwa Bio Yangu #WATETE #006 #SHAKAZULU @arrowbwoy 🔥🔥”.

On the other hand, Arrow Bwoy also praised the Champion Studios signee for featuring him on his new tune.

“I Linked with this talented singer @bclassic006 and we created a Banger #Watete available on all Digital platforms Team Arrow cheza kama nyinyi @bclassic006 ni 🔥🔥🔥🔥” shared Arrow Bwoy.

The Beef

The new project come just a day after the singer had to clear the air on his alleged beef with Otile Brown.

The star raised eyebrows after criticizing Otile in what he termed as failing Kenyans who have trusted him to take Kenyan music to the next level.

“One of the greatest virtues have learnt is the virtue of Respect & Humility. 1st I respect anyone who came into the Music Industry ahead of me and that’s why I respect your position in the Industry remembering you came 5 years before Kenya heard my Name.

First.. Because am not called for Fame.. This’s God-given and GOD can take it from me anytime He wants so I try to HUMBLE that He may continue blessing me 🙏” noted B-Classic.

He added that; “Second..I have a Society back where I come from in TAITA TAVETA that look up to me not as a Celeb as an inspiration. Bro OTILE am here to make a Change I didn’t come to compete with you in Singing but God put me here to be an inspiration and Take our music to the next Level. The main aim of writing this to you is Because am just making it clear that I gat nothing but Love. Wacha Tupeleke Music Yetu Next Level”.