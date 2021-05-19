Fans react as fast-rising star calls out Otile Brown for allegedly 'failing' Kenyans

In a message directed at the Dusuma hit-maker, B- Classic alleged that Otile has failed to secure international Collabos with A-list artistes from across the world, despite being trusted by Kenyans to represent them.

The Nakuja maker went on to state that Kenyan artistes need to push hard so that they can take Kenyan music to the next level.

"To Singer OTILE BROWN. I am so disappointed with you,..How Can Kenyans Believe In You Alafu Unawafeli .

What's Hard ???? Wakati Niko Na Collabo Na Davido wewe nini Kimekushinda usimpate ata WizKid ? Or Should I link You Up??? We Need to Take Our Music Mbali Na East Africa Sasa... Na Mkiendelea Kudelay Ntaenda Mwenyewe” reads B- Classic message to Otile.

Upon seeing the message, Otile hit back advising the artiste not to beef with his 'elders' in the Industry.

“B-Classic usiforce bifu wewe bado mchanga kwenye game, Kuja pole pole kubishana nawe nikujipotezea muda, ebu tuma till number nikulipie hiyo breakfast…No. trending new Music at 1-pm today” reacted Otile Brown.

Otile's Reaction Pulse Live Kenya

The statement elicited mixed reactions among fans on social media, with a section agreeing with B Classic, while others opted to disagree.