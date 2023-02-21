Diana Marua in mourning after losing a loved one

"Thank you for lighting your candle in our world. Rest well in the arms of God. Give Mama a big hug for me;", Diana captioned the post.

The influencer-turned-rapper noted that the loss has left her world completely shattered and in pieces.

"I'm shattered, I'm broken. My world is in pieces," she continued.

Marua did not disclosed the person she lost and has not given her fans a chance to ask by disabling the comment section.

This comes one week after Diana and her husband Bahati celebrated their daughter Heaven Bahati's birthday in style.

Diana Marua on losing her mother

In March 2022, Diana posted a picture of her mother, giving her a touching tribute as she recalled the memories they shared.

The singer penned sweet words, citing how much she missed her late mother, who died on March 13, 2009.

This Day will forever be the lowest and the most lost I've ever been. Today, Marks 12 years without your love, touch, or voice.

"Today, I'm living the Life Mama. I promised to make you proud as long as you talk to God About me. Thank you for Being my guardian angel, sometimes things happen, and I know that that was you, thank you," Diana wrote.

The celebrity acknowledged that no matter how much she needed to see her mother, God's plan was for things to happen that way.

"There's a lot I wish that you were here to see. So many times, I could need your hugs, a shoulder to lean on, someone to wipe my tears, someone to laugh with or drop your grandkids over the weekend, but God's plan was the best, I will never question that.

"I hope you are proud of us, it's just the beginning of greater things ahead of us. dance and dine with the Angels, Mama. Keep talking to God about us. Forever in my heart," her long tribute continues.