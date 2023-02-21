ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua in mourning after losing a loved one

Lynet Okumu

Content creator Diana Marua is in mourning after losing someone very dear to her.

Diana Marua in mourning
Diana Marua in mourning

The mother of three has portrayed a sombre mood on her Instagram account with a picture of a lit candle which usually signifies the death of someone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

"Thank you for lighting your candle in our world. Rest well in the arms of God. Give Mama a big hug for me;", Diana captioned the post.

The influencer-turned-rapper noted that the loss has left her world completely shattered and in pieces.

"I'm shattered, I'm broken. My world is in pieces," she continued.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura

Marua did not disclosed the person she lost and has not given her fans a chance to ask by disabling the comment section.

This comes one week after Diana and her husband Bahati celebrated their daughter Heaven Bahati's birthday in style.

Diana Marua and Heaven Bahati
Diana Marua and Heaven Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

In March 2022, Diana posted a picture of her mother, giving her a touching tribute as she recalled the memories they shared.

The singer penned sweet words, citing how much she missed her late mother, who died on March 13, 2009.

This Day will forever be the lowest and the most lost I've ever been. Today, Marks 12 years without your love, touch, or voice.

"Today, I'm living the Life Mama. I promised to make you proud as long as you talk to God About me. Thank you for Being my guardian angel, sometimes things happen, and I know that that was you, thank you," Diana wrote.

Diana Marua and mother
Diana Marua and mother Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

The celebrity acknowledged that no matter how much she needed to see her mother, God's plan was for things to happen that way.

"There's a lot I wish that you were here to see. So many times, I could need your hugs, a shoulder to lean on, someone to wipe my tears, someone to laugh with or drop your grandkids over the weekend, but God's plan was the best, I will never question that.

"I hope you are proud of us, it's just the beginning of greater things ahead of us. dance and dine with the Angels, Mama. Keep talking to God about us. Forever in my heart," her long tribute continues.

Although her mom was not part of their lives after separating from their dad, she loved and adored her.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua in mourning after losing a loved one

Diana Marua in mourning after losing a loved one

Police tear gas Eric Omondi while protesting outside Parliament

Police tear gas Eric Omondi while protesting outside Parliament

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

Lil Maina announces grandfather's death in emotional post

Lil Maina announces grandfather's death in emotional post

Flaqo surprises girlfriend Keranta with vacation trip abroad, gifts

Flaqo surprises girlfriend Keranta with vacation trip abroad, gifts

TikTok sensation Karalius wows Kenyans after fluently singing Femi One's song [Video]

TikTok sensation Karalius wows Kenyans after fluently singing Femi One's song [Video]

KRG The Don accuses Eric Omondi of having numerous lovers

KRG The Don accuses Eric Omondi of having numerous lovers

Sanaipei Tande sets record straight on her departure from drama series 'Kina'

Sanaipei Tande sets record straight on her departure from drama series 'Kina'

Nadia Nakai shares emotional tribute to late boyfriend AKA after burial

Nadia Nakai shares emotional tribute to late boyfriend AKA after burial

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cartoon47 (left) and Zuchu

Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]