Diana & Bahati blasted for sidelining Mueni in birthday celebrations

On Diana's part, she was under criticism for not wishing her stepdaughter Mueni a happy birthday despite living with her under one roof.

Mueni, Bahati's firstborn, was celebrating her seventh birthday on November 29, and many expected Diana Marua to send her a sweet birthday message.

Although Bahati took to his socials to wish his firstborn daughter a happy birthday, many expected him to celebrate her just as he does with his other kids.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fans questioned why Diana B seemed to have changed her attitude toward the child, citing the fact that she has previously treated Mueni as one of her own.

Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Pulse Live Kenya

Fans blast Bahati and Diana over Mueni's Birthday

azumikinya No party for mueni...At least let her celebrate one party like her siblings jacklineshiro Do an event for her you never celebrated MUENI like other kids

amordizak She is your firstborn... Do something crazy for her bana... That big event kama ya kina Heaven... That's what we want to prove your love for her

jabernyoremo Is there trouble in paradise? Sioni Diana akipost Mueni kama kitambo

mercie_texsie Mueni na Morgan Kuna vile huwa mnawaneglect,, atleast make them feel special as the others this year

yvee_odhiambo Dee wenu roho Safi hajawish babygirl birthday

christabelmatete For real Bahati doesn't love our girl Mueni ,am here for peace BAHATI HAVE YOU EVER CELEBRATED MUENIS BIG BIRTHDAY PARTY on the ground, Shame on you with that massage you are feeding people with this your firstborn and treat all babies the same leta party kubwa hapa, Allah.

Bahati's fallout with Yvette

Pulse Live Kenya

The reason why Yvette Obura, Mueni's mother broke up with the singer, Bahati is that she was not ready for the limelight as she revealed in a local radio show.