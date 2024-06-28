Bahati faces emotional turmoil after receiving message about his mother

Kenyan singer Kevin 'Bahati' Kioko is in a state of confusion after receiving a direct message from a woman claiming his mother is still alive.

The message has left the artist torn between disbelief and hope, unsure whether to cry or laugh.

Bahati shared the shocking news on his social media accounts, expressing his bewilderment over the message.

The DM came from a woman named Mildred, who introduced herself as Bahati’s stepsister. Mildred claimed that Bahati's biological mother is alive and often becomes emotional when she sees him on TV.

"Sijui Nilie ama Nicheke... Só apparently Sómeone has Sent Me a DM saying that My Mum is Alive," Bahati posted.

Mildred's revelation about Bahati's mum

In her message, Mildred revealed, “Mambo. Mimi naitwa Mildred na pole sana kwa kukuambia mamako bado ako hai na mimi ni dada yako. Ati yeye akikuonanga kwa TV anaskianga machozi sana akuleleza vile kulienda.”

She further provided contact information, urging Bahati to reach out and hear the full story from his mother.

Bahati's painful past

Bahati has consistently shared that both his parents are deceased, with his mother passing away when he was very young. In a 2022 interview with his wife, Diana Marua, he recounted the profound impact of losing his mother.

Bahati explained that his mother's death occurred when he was just six years old, and it significantly altered the course of his life.

“My mum and dad lived in Huruma. I have seen the good and bad times of Mathare. I remember I was six years old when I lost my mum. I was going to class one…it was on Christmas day. I think losing a mum changes everything. She was my only source of hope and the other alternative was to be left upcountry after her burial,” he said.

Bahati tearfully shared how he fought to stay in Nairobi after his mother’s burial, clinging to the city in hopes of a better future. His mother’s death, which he attributed to inadequate health facilities in Mathare, motivated him to venture into politics to improve the lives of his constituents.

“My mum passed on in the house…it is sad that Mathare is still struggling in terms of health facilities. I remember ndio hata atolewe kwa hiyo nyumba…let me tell you something it was on Christmas…she passed on kama midday akakaa kwa nyumba for a few hours ndio akafungwa na blanketi …tukakomboa taxi apelekwe mortuary,” Bahati recounted.

Netizens caution Bahati against trusting a fan's DM

The news of the DM has left fans concerned for Bahati. Many have urged him to be cautious, warning that such messages could be attempts to exploit his emotions and possibly his finances.

What action Bahati will take in response to this message is yet to be seen. The singer has yet to publicly announce any steps he will take to verify the claims made by Mildred.