RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati under heavy criticism over another smoking video

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Just One Puff to Celebrate being the Top Gospel Artist- Bahati

Singer Bahati
Singer Bahati

Singer Kevin Bahati has landed in trouble with a section of his fans after putting up a video of him smoking or what many will saying Vaping.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, Mtoto Wa Mama took to social media to crown himself the number one gospel and secular artiste in Kenya while smoking. He was jamming to the famous reggae song "Ganja farmer" by Marlon Asher.

“Just One Puff to Celebrate being the Top Gospel Artist and Top in Secular at the Same Time in Kenya; Humbled 🙏 #VerifiedReserch ✅” said Bahati.

www.instagram.com

The video has elicited mixed reactions among his fans and followers, many asking him to stop mocking God and misleading the young generation that looks up to him.

This is not the first time Bahati is recording himself on Camera while smoking. In June the singer shared a short video smoking a cigar with a declaration that the clip was a snippet from his video dubbed 'Fikra Za Bahati'.

Also Read: Why KFCB cancelled Sh.200k financial support to Bahati

Reactions from Fans and Followers

hopekidhk “UNACHANGANYA PIA YESU SASA”

terencecreative “Mungu mbele ndugu kioko 🙏”

_badgirlcashinaJamani mtoto ameharibika aka oza aka tokota tuseme nini tuseme nini 😂😂😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌🙌 vuta kabisa mkuu”

billymiyaYou are abusing that religious attire.

Learn stuff before embarrassing yourself in-front of the world”

Singer Kevin Bahati
Singer Kevin Bahati Singer Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

dkkwenyebeatPRAYING FOR YOU BROTHER 🙏 🙏 🙏”

loftymatamboMust you show it Mr.Bahati , hii ni kufuru?”

platinumkenya “Kwa shetani kuna raha”

official_jonnes “As amother diana you hve failed to raise this kid ..😢😢”

bashir_hajji_zeid “bro kujia flavour ya shisharee kwangu..... hii kitu ni tamu sana😂😂😂”

_westkid_._ “😂😂na ati ulikua unaimbia God...aki wewe baha🙌🙌🙌 pesa wewe”

naomy.muMungu hapendi mchanganyo .. we hujui unafanya nn. Acha kufurahisha walimwengu”

robbiro20 “You will turn into a pillar of salt ....wewe cheza tu na mungu😢”

www.instagram.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

TRENDING

Rayvanny unveils own Restaurant named #Havanna & fans can’t keep calm [Photos]

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make red carpet debut at Venice Film Festival

Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Fame and money turned me into a sponsor - Gospel artist Pitson opens up