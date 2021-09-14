Bahati under heavy criticism over another smoking video

On Tuesday, Mtoto Wa Mama took to social media to crown himself the number one gospel and secular artiste in Kenya while smoking. He was jamming to the famous reggae song "Ganja farmer" by Marlon Asher.

“Just One Puff to Celebrate being the Top Gospel Artist and Top in Secular at the Same Time in Kenya; Humbled 🙏 #VerifiedReserch ✅” said Bahati.

The video has elicited mixed reactions among his fans and followers, many asking him to stop mocking God and misleading the young generation that looks up to him.

This is not the first time Bahati is recording himself on Camera while smoking. In June the singer shared a short video smoking a cigar with a declaration that the clip was a snippet from his video dubbed 'Fikra Za Bahati'.

Reactions from Fans and Followers

hopekidhk “UNACHANGANYA PIA YESU SASA”

terencecreative “Mungu mbele ndugu kioko 🙏”

_badgirlcashina “Jamani mtoto ameharibika aka oza aka tokota tuseme nini tuseme nini 😂😂😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌🙌 vuta kabisa mkuu”

billymiya “You are abusing that religious attire.

Learn stuff before embarrassing yourself in-front of the world”

Singer Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

dkkwenyebeat “PRAYING FOR YOU BROTHER 🙏 🙏 🙏”

loftymatambo “Must you show it Mr.Bahati , hii ni kufuru?”

platinumkenya “Kwa shetani kuna raha”

official_jonnes “As amother diana you hve failed to raise this kid ..😢😢”

bashir_hajji_zeid “bro kujia flavour ya shisharee kwangu..... hii kitu ni tamu sana😂😂😂”

_westkid_._ “😂😂na ati ulikua unaimbia God...aki wewe baha🙌🙌🙌 pesa wewe”

naomy.mu “Mungu hapendi mchanganyo .. we hujui unafanya nn. Acha kufurahisha walimwengu”