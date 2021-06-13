Why KFCB cancelled Sh.200k financial support to Bahati

The board had offered to give the singer Sh.200,000 to aid Bahati release his new album but have now changed tune.

KFCB Boss, Ezekiel Mutua, dubbed the Moral Cop, has said that Bahati’s video has contravened their ‘clean content and partnership policy.’

“This week @InfoKfcb cancelled over 200k cash and other kind support to musician @BahatiKenya following the posting of videos which contravened our clean content and partnership policy. Our team decided to cancel the support and disassociate completely with the planned event,” wrote Mutua.

Bahati teased the first video under his new album with snippets of him smoking a cigar at a casino, much to the disappointment of a section of his fans.

The single ‘Fikra za Bahati’ takes a jibe at fellow artists over their music and personal lives.

The ‘diss track’ attacks various musicians including Sauti Sol, Octopizzo, Khaligraph Jones, Daddy Owen and Ringtone.

Just the other day, Mutua weighed in on musician Embarambamba’s dirty viral video that has sparked wild reactions on social media.

In a tweet, the Moral police noted that Embarambamba had crossed the line with his ratchet video.

“Embarambamba. . .that's gross. You have crossed the line!” said Ezekiel Mutua.

The KFCB boss has always been controversial in matters content with Kenyans wondering why he is constantly against artistes and young people.

The board had also previously arrested comedian Eric Omondi over the production and distribution of his Wife Material show.