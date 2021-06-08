Singer Bahati has elicited reactions from Kenyans after sharing a snippet of a video from his upcoming album, Love Like This.
Bahati’s Video Smoking Cigar sparks wild reactions among Kenyans
Ni Bahati tena
The musician posted a video that captured him smoking a cigar to the excitement of his fans.
The video is a snippet from his first song, Fikra Za Bahati under the new album.
Fikra za Bahati has already garnered more than 48,000 views 2 hours since it was posted.
Fan Reaction
Alex_mwakideu: “Kutoka Mtoto wa mama hadi Mtoto wa Jambazi! Tesa bro tesaaaaaa!!! 🔥🔥🔥”
Terencecreative: “Weeeeee .....inakaa sisi ndio tutakuandikia barua sasa 😂😂😂😂😂😂”
Arrowbwoy: “😂😂😂😂 kaseee 🔥🔥🔥”
Krgthedon: “😂😂😂😂😂 Baba Heaven surely?”
Odi_wa_muranga: “Sasa Kujia Ndom😂😂”
Iam_monchy: “Walai we have lost a gospel artist for good😂”
_monnnaaahhh_: “Sasa mbona anakaa ni kama ananyonya peremende💔”
Nellyanfield: “@_monnnaaahhh_ hainyonyi poa .....😂😂😂”
Shantyshanny: “Hyu n bahati wa mama ama tumexchangiwa😂😂😂😂😂”
Carenryanmontel: “Yani uliwacha mungu kabisa”
