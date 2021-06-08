RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati’s Video Smoking Cigar sparks wild reactions among Kenyans

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Ni Bahati tena

Singer Kevin Bahati
Singer Kevin Bahati Singer Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Bahati has elicited reactions from Kenyans after sharing a snippet of a video from his upcoming album, Love Like This.

Recommended articles

The musician posted a video that captured him smoking a cigar to the excitement of his fans.

The video is a snippet from his first song, Fikra Za Bahati under the new album.

Fikra za Bahati has already garnered more than 48,000 views 2 hours since it was posted.

Fan Reaction

Alex_mwakideu: “Kutoka Mtoto wa mama hadi Mtoto wa Jambazi! Tesa bro tesaaaaaa!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Terencecreative: “Weeeeee .....inakaa sisi ndio tutakuandikia barua sasa 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Arrowbwoy: “😂😂😂😂 kaseee 🔥🔥🔥”

Krgthedon: “😂😂😂😂😂 Baba Heaven surely?”

Odi_wa_muranga: “Sasa Kujia Ndom😂😂”

Iam_monchy: “Walai we have lost a gospel artist for good😂”

_monnnaaahhh_: “Sasa mbona anakaa ni kama ananyonya peremende💔”

Nellyanfield: “@_monnnaaahhh_ hainyonyi poa .....😂😂😂”

Shantyshanny: “Hyu n bahati wa mama ama tumexchangiwa😂😂😂😂😂”

Carenryanmontel: “Yani uliwacha mungu kabisa”

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke