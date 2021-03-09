Former EMB Signee and Bahati’s Manager Weezdom failed to rule out possibilities of reconciling with his ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey months after breakup, stating that he doesn’t know what the future holds.

In a Q&A, a number of curious fans sought to find why the two broke up with calls to consider rekindling their love.

“Wewe rudiana na Mylee bana..you guys looked good together? Wrote a fan.

Weezdom responded “Sidhani itawezekana but achana nisiseme hivo coz God ndio anajua Kesho”.

Mylee Staicey with Weezdom

Another fan added “Not a question bu si mrudiane na Mylee you guys are a match bana”

The Testify hit-maker replied “Binadamu huwa tunapanga, God ndio anajua Ka utaenda up na Nani”.

Do you still Love Mylee Staicey? asked a fan.

Weezdom said “Sidhani…but simchukii”

Weezdom's post

He also quashed reports that Mylee cheated on him with dancer Ezra FBI and that’s why they parted ways.

“Hizo ni Kiki tu…Sio Ukweli”

In a separate post, Weezdom was asked to introduce his Baby Mama and son to the public and his reply was “I respect her a lot siezi mpost bila yeye kukubali nimpost”

Asked who is the mother, he said “Ni Afande tu flani mhumble hehe!

