After weeks of speculations, Mylee Staicey has finally confirmed that she is no longer an item with Bahati’s Manager Weezdom.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, a curious fan sought to find out if the two are still together and that’s when she made it clear that they parted ways.

“Mliachana na Weezdom?” asked the fan.

In a quick rejoinder Staicey responded saying it’s True, that they broke up.

“True” reads Staicey’s response.

The lady also went ahead to refute claims that she cheated on the star and that’s why their relationship ended.

“You cheated on Weezdom” asked another fan.

She replied; “False”.

Towards the end of last year, Mylee was accused of cheating on Weezdom with FBI Dancer Ezra, allegations she later denied.

At that particular time, Raffi (Ezra’s girlfriend) posted a message from one of her followers, exposing Staicey, claiming she had a threesome with Ezra.

“Girls out here trying to involve me in their cheap stunts. the disrespect kindly keep me off!! I know nothing about that story," wrote Mylee.

However, during Diana Marua’s Birthday, Weezdom and Mylee Staicey pulled a fake breakup just to capture people’s attention.

Therefore, it’s not yet clear if the two are completely done with each other or it’s another publicity stunt.

They have already unfollowed each other and deleted all the photos they ever took together on the gram.