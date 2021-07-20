BBC’s Ian Wafula over the moon as he joins Cardiff University in the UK

Celebrated Media Personality Ian Wafula has announced that he will be taking a media break after being selected into the UK’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship.
Wafula will taking a break from Media for his Masters in UK
In a post seen by Pulse Live, the BBC Journalist said that he is going to study a Masters in International Journalism at the Cardiff University located in the United Kingdom.
“Time for a new challenge! Got selected into the UK’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship. I’ll be taking a career break for my Masters in International Journalism @cardiffuni! Looking forward to what this next chapter holds! #ChosenForChevening #CardiffUni @cheveningfcdo” shared Ian Wafula.
Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for one year to candidates applying for a Master's degree at any UK university- covering nearly 12,000 courses from more than 150 universities. Nationally, 45 scholars (25 men and 20 women) have been chosen for the Masters' scholarships for the year 2020/2021.
For one to be eligible for the Chevening scholarship, you must be a citizen of a fellowship-eligible country and demonstrate the potential to rise to a position of leadership and influence.
Ian Wafula’s announcement of joining Cardiff University excited a section of his fans and colleagues in the media industry.
Reactions
