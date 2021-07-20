BBC’s Ian Wafula over the moon as he joins Cardiff University in the UK

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the BBC Journalist said that he is going to study a Masters in International Journalism at the Cardiff University located in the United Kingdom.

“Time for a new challenge! Got selected into the UK’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship. I’ll be taking a career break for my Masters in International Journalism @cardiffuni! Looking forward to what this next chapter holds! #ChosenForChevening #CardiffUni @cheveningfcdo” shared Ian Wafula.

BBC’s Ian Wafula Pulse Live Kenya

Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for one year to candidates applying for a Master's degree at any UK university- covering nearly 12,000 courses from more than 150 universities. Nationally, 45 scholars (25 men and 20 women) have been chosen for the Masters' scholarships for the year 2020/2021.

For one to be eligible for the Chevening scholarship, you must be a citizen of a fellowship-eligible country and demonstrate the potential to rise to a position of leadership and influence.

Ian Wafula’s announcement of joining Cardiff University excited a section of his fans and colleagues in the media industry.

Reactions

serahteshna “Congratulations Ian 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

michelle.ntalami “Chevening is huuuge! 🙌🏾 Congratulations @ian_wafula, proud of you! 👏🏾”

georgiendirangu “Badaboom, badabaaaaam! World’s your oysteeeeer!!! Congrats! 🙌🏾🎊”

waihigamwaura “Very good move. All the best”

makenanjeri “Congratulations buddy! Winning is everything you do!”

catesidede “Cardiff is lovely! Congratulations 👏”

brianmbunde “Congratulations my brother”

mumbindungu “I’m so proud of you hun 🔥🙌 go kill it and see you in London 🔥🙌”

mumoliku “This is fantastic news…get ready for the Cardiff rain and just an amazing time in the UK…so proud of you bro…congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉”

fathiyamnur “So so proud of you!!!!🙌🙌This is a dream come true for you!Love to see you shine!!Congratulations ❤️❤️”

abdi_latif “Congratulations, Ian. Onwards and upwards”

nickmudimba “Congratulations Ian 🙏🏾”

lizzntonjira “So so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌”

lnchege “Congratulations 🥳 you deserve every bit of it! 💯”