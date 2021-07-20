Sophia Wanuna unveiled as Peter Opondo’s replacement

In an internal Memo authored by the Editor in Chief Ochieng Rapuro, Ms Wanuna’s appointment took effect on July 15, 2021.

“Last Friday, Our Editor Broadcasting Peter Opondo left the company to pursue other interests.

I have therefore appointed Ms Sophia Wanuna to take charge as this segment of our operations until further notice.

Editorial staff are hereby notified to collaborate with Ms Wanuna for purposes of keeping pour broadcast operations and our promise to deliver quality, in-depth and timely content to consumer on course. Ms Wanuna takes charge beginning July 15, 2021” reads the internal Memo from the Editor in Chief Ochieng Rapuro.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya

Peter Opondo's Exit

On Monday, seasoned Media Personality Peter Opondo took to his LinkedIn to state that he was fired by Standard Media Group over what they termed as “unsatisfactory performance". Opondo had worked for the Mombasa Road placed Media house for only 6 months.

“I was sacked!

"Life isn't all about highs, sometimes it's about lows. We rarely talk about our lows, so let me share mine. This past week, the Standard Group PLC sacked me. I have worked for many employers over the past 20 years...it is the first time I am terminated for "unsatisfactory performance".

There was no formal appraisal or feedback, there was no documentation or minutes about my alleged performance shortcomings, there was never discussion with or feedback from my boss, there was no PIP. Just a sacking letter. The HR honcho just told me my boss didn't think I was the right person for the job. Fair enough, every boss is entitled to their own opinion. What about facts?” reads Part of Peter Opondo’s post.

Also Read: Standard Group fires Peter Opondo after only 6 months

Peter Opondo sacking Letter Pulse Live Kenya

The Media Executive went on to reveal that he was given the opportunity to resign or be fired and he opted to sign the sacking letter.

“They then asked me to either sign the termination letter or resign on my own volition to "protect my professional reputation" - so that the company can announce I left to pursue "personal interests". I chose to embrace my sacking. I was fired. It is what it is. This is nothing to be ashamed about...it's someone's opinion about me, it doesn't change who I am. I am pretty sure I will be vindicated soon...so I own my low, and learn from it. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Fail early, fail often, fail forward. It is life!

Peter Opondo sacking Letter Pulse Live Kenya

Joining Standard Group