'Becky' actor Andrew Levi gets real about his relationship with co-actor Becky

Levi's portrayal of Junior, the cool kid, has captivated audiences with his deep voice, accent, and an intriguing backstory.

Andrew Levi addresses fans' questions

With the popularity of the show, fans have become increasingly interested in the lives of the actors.

In response to numerous inquiries, Andrew Levi took to his YouTube channel on March 5, to address some of the pressing questions from his fans.

One of the most common inquiries revolves around his relationship with his co-actor Lucy Maina, who portrays Becky.

The onscreen chemistry between the two characters has led some viewers to speculate about a potential real-life romance.

Andrew Levi - Becky & I are just colleagues

However, Levi was quick to dispel any rumours, stating firmly that their relationship is purely professional.

He emphasised that while they strive to create convincing onscreen chemistry, there is no romantic involvement between them off-camera.

"We seem good together, really? That's really interesting. But no! As Andrew Levi I don't love her, we are just colleagues. We try and make online screen chemistry happen," he said.

Andrew Levi's ideal partner preferences

Andrew Levi also shared insights into his preferences when it comes to his ideal partner. He expressed a strong preference for black women, describing them as his primary attraction.

Levi elaborated on his preference for women with a darker complexion, noting his appreciation for their beauty.

"I am a fan of black girls. I have been around the world and I've come to realise I like black girls. I'm a big fan of the more melamine girls. Probably a bit tall very pretty, and dark, I like them a lot," he said.

He emphasized the importance of depth and confidence in a partner, valuing individuals who possess a strong sense of self-awareness and humility.

"I appreciate the beauty wherever it is but that's my preference. I also love girls who are deep, who kind of know themselves, and who value their strong confidence with sincere humility. She knows her strengths and weaknesses play to her strengths and also seeks help for her weaknesses," he said.

Andrew Levi loves simple & authentic ladies

In discussing his lifestyle and romantic interests, Andrew Levi emphasized simplicity and authenticity.

He expressed a distaste for ostentatiousness, stating his preference for women who embrace a down-to-earth approach to life.

Levi made it clear that he is not drawn to individuals who prioritize materialism or exhibit characteristics of 'Slay Queens'.

"Am a simple guy, with a simple lifestyle. Am not into Slay Queens... Certain types of girls are way too kinda fancy for my liking," he said.

Andrew Levi's Past Heartbreak

Contrary to any misconceptions, Andrew Levi revealed that he has experienced heartbreak in the past.

