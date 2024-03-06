The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Becky' actor Andrew Levi gets real about his relationship with co-actor Becky

Lynet Okumu

'Becky' series actor Andrew Levi sheds light on his bond with co-actor Lucy Maina 'Becky', shares what he wants in a woman

'Becky' series actors Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana' & Lucy Maina 'Becky'
'Becky' series actors Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana' & Lucy Maina 'Becky'

The TV series 'Becky' has garnered significant attention, thanks to its talented ensemble cast led by Andrew Levi, who portrays the character of Junior Katana alongside Lucy Maina, who plays Becky.

Recommended articles

Levi's portrayal of Junior, the cool kid, has captivated audiences with his deep voice, accent, and an intriguing backstory.

With the popularity of the show, fans have become increasingly interested in the lives of the actors.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Becky' series actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'
'Becky' series actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana' Pulse Live Kenya

In response to numerous inquiries, Andrew Levi took to his YouTube channel on March 5, to address some of the pressing questions from his fans.

One of the most common inquiries revolves around his relationship with his co-actor Lucy Maina, who portrays Becky.

The onscreen chemistry between the two characters has led some viewers to speculate about a potential real-life romance.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Levi was quick to dispel any rumours, stating firmly that their relationship is purely professional.

Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series
Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised that while they strive to create convincing onscreen chemistry, there is no romantic involvement between them off-camera.

"We seem good together, really? That's really interesting. But no! As Andrew Levi I don't love her, we are just colleagues. We try and make online screen chemistry happen," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Levi also shared insights into his preferences when it comes to his ideal partner. He expressed a strong preference for black women, describing them as his primary attraction.

Becky Citizen TV actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'
Becky Citizen TV actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana' Pulse Live Kenya

Levi elaborated on his preference for women with a darker complexion, noting his appreciation for their beauty.

"I am a fan of black girls. I have been around the world and I've come to realise I like black girls. I'm a big fan of the more melamine girls. Probably a bit tall very pretty, and dark, I like them a lot," he said.

He emphasized the importance of depth and confidence in a partner, valuing individuals who possess a strong sense of self-awareness and humility.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I appreciate the beauty wherever it is but that's my preference. I also love girls who are deep, who kind of know themselves, and who value their strong confidence with sincere humility. She knows her strengths and weaknesses play to her strengths and also seeks help for her weaknesses," he said.

Becky actor Andrew Levi Junior 'Katana'
Becky actor Andrew Levi Junior 'Katana' Pulse Live Kenya

In discussing his lifestyle and romantic interests, Andrew Levi emphasized simplicity and authenticity.

He expressed a distaste for ostentatiousness, stating his preference for women who embrace a down-to-earth approach to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levi made it clear that he is not drawn to individuals who prioritize materialism or exhibit characteristics of 'Slay Queens'.

"Am a simple guy, with a simple lifestyle. Am not into Slay Queens... Certain types of girls are way too kinda fancy for my liking," he said.

Becky actor Andrew Levi Junior 'Katana'
Becky actor Andrew Levi Junior 'Katana' Pulse Live Kenya

Contrary to any misconceptions, Andrew Levi revealed that he has experienced heartbreak in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

He shared that navigating the complexities of romantic relationships has been part of his life journey, highlighting the importance of investing emotions into meaningful connections.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Becky' actor Andrew Levi gets real about his relationship with co-actor Becky

'Becky' actor Andrew Levi gets real about his relationship with co-actor Becky

Zuchu apologises after Zanzibar imposes suspension for indecent performance

Zuchu apologises after Zanzibar imposes suspension for indecent performance

Who TF Did I Marry? Akothee releases Kenyan version about Omosh [Videos]

Who TF Did I Marry? Akothee releases Kenyan version about Omosh [Videos]

Otile Brown - Dating Vera Sidika boosted my career

Otile Brown - Dating Vera Sidika boosted my career

Directive Ruto has given regarding Miracle Baby's health care

Directive Ruto has given regarding Miracle Baby's health care

Size 8 speaks about struggles in her marriage

Size 8 speaks about struggles in her marriage

Carol Sonie pleasantly surprised by 'boyfriend' after choosing not to have 2nd child

Carol Sonie pleasantly surprised by 'boyfriend' after choosing not to have 2nd child

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10/10 host and media personality Azeezah Hashim

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine

Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza

Career sacrifice Bien is willing to make should he have kids

Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit

Frankie JustGymIt faces backlash over monitoring clients' ovulation dates

Jackie Matubia and Peter Kamau on Salem set ( Instagram)

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau