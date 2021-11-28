Benzema survives nasty road accident [Photos]

Sharing details of the incident which happened on Saturday night, Benzema confirmed to his fans that he had not been seriously injured during the crash.

Photos shared by the artiste showed that his car had overturned and possibly rolled off the road.

There was glass scattered around the severely damaged car, Benzema not conveying whether he had suffered any minor injuries.

The Gengetone artiste stated that he had been driving the car when the accident happened, not revealing whether anyone else was in the car with him.

"Glad to see another day. Had an accident driving yesterday. Thank God. Stay safe guys," the musician shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Ochungulo Family split

Ochungulo Family split up earlier in the year, indicating that they had divergent goals.

In an Instagram post, the Group consisting of; Dmore, Benzema and Nelly the Goon, used the platform to expressed gratitude towards their fans, stating that it's time to take up solo careers.

"To all our Fans... We wanna say Thank you for the support you have given us the past for few years. You have been good to us, God has been good to us & the music has been good to us. We have reached a point we have different goals & targets. So the decision of us splitting is a mutual feeling and we saw that as the best way forward. Again, Thank you so much for the support!!! We shall meet again. God bless you all @nellythegoon @dmore_mr_ochungulo @benzemadavid @kardozar” read the Statement.