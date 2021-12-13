Best highlights from Sauti Sol's concert in Nairobi [Photos & Videos]

Despite talks of tickets being a bit pricy, Kenyans got value for their money as the performances brought the venue to a standstill.

The performances were opened by Only Rosa who brought life into the party through her songs, ushering fast-rising singer Maandy who performed her club bangers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wakadinali also represented the lovers of hip-hop as they rocked the crowd away, preparing the stage for Femi One who lit up the show.

The DJs were then given the green light to entertain the crowd with a mix of Kenya mix. The weekend had many shows lined up but Carnivore was very packed.

Chris Kaiga opened the second set before Bensoul had the crowd in a frenzy performing his jams alongside his girlfriend Noni Gathoni.

He also shared the stage with fellow Sol Generation member Nviiri who unveiled his all-female band.

By the time Sauti Sol hit the stage, the crowd was ready for the concert climax as they started performing just after midnight.

After doing a set of their songs together, the musicians retreated back stage and returned to perform their solo songs.

Chimano blew the crowd with his performance of Friday Feeling, ushering Savara, Fancy Fingers and Bien who closed down the solos set.

Pulse Live Kenya

The boy band performed for more than two hours, only exiting the stage a few minutes to 3 am.