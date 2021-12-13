RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Best highlights from Sauti Sol's concert in Nairobi [Photos & Videos]

Denis Mwangi

Did you miss the electrifying perfomances this weekend? Watch the videos to see how Sol Fest shut down Carnivore with surprises on stage.

Over the weekend, all roads led to Sol Fest organised by boyband Sauti Sol, being their first local concert in Nairobi in two years.

Despite talks of tickets being a bit pricy, Kenyans got value for their money as the performances brought the venue to a standstill.

The performances were opened by Only Rosa who brought life into the party through her songs, ushering fast-rising singer Maandy who performed her club bangers.

Wakadinali also represented the lovers of hip-hop as they rocked the crowd away, preparing the stage for Femi One who lit up the show.

The DJs were then given the green light to entertain the crowd with a mix of Kenya mix. The weekend had many shows lined up but Carnivore was very packed.

Chris Kaiga opened the second set before Bensoul had the crowd in a frenzy performing his jams alongside his girlfriend Noni Gathoni.

He also shared the stage with fellow Sol Generation member Nviiri who unveiled his all-female band.

By the time Sauti Sol hit the stage, the crowd was ready for the concert climax as they started performing just after midnight.

After doing a set of their songs together, the musicians retreated back stage and returned to perform their solo songs.

Chimano blew the crowd with his performance of Friday Feeling, ushering Savara, Fancy Fingers and Bien who closed down the solos set.

The boy band performed for more than two hours, only exiting the stage a few minutes to 3 am.

