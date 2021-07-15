Betty Kyallo & Mercy Kyallo set to unveil own Reality TV show (Video)

The former K24 news anchor made the revelation after linking up Kenya’s renowned creative powerhouse Eugene Mbugua for the viewing of the upcoming project.

“So guys we are here to view our first reality show, we are viewing for the first time. Mercy are you excited… we have just watched the pilot to our first reality show. We are here with Eugen of Young Rich TV, this gonna be huge, we have just watched the pilot and hits huge. The quality, the content, the story line, the personalities are just amazing” said Betty Kyallo.

Betty Kyallo and Mercy Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

With the new reality Show, Betty now joins the list of Kenyan celebrities who have their own reality shows.

After parting ways with K24, Betty started her own YouTube channel called Betty Kyallo Lately, where she has been documenting her day to day life.

She was awarded the Sliver Plaque by YouTube Management for crossing the 100K subscribers mark.

Currently, Eugene Mbugua is the force behind Nameless and Wahu’s Docu-reality #ThisLove and the creator of Sol Family by Sauti Sol.

Just the other day, Eugene Mbugua was in Tanzania with Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza scouting for new business opportunity.

The two told Pulse Live that they were looking forward to expanding their business base into the whole of East Africa, starting with Tanzania.

Documentary & Reality Television Ltd (Young Rich Television Ltd) under Eugene Mbugua has been the brain behind shows like; Young Rich, Get in The Kitchen, Our Perfect Wedding, Stori Yangu, My Friend, Being Bahati, Foods of Kenya, The Best of, Concert Nyumbani, Sol Family and This Love.

Betty Kyallo

Always Winning

Betty Mutei Kyallo is an entrepreneur and an Award-winning Media Personality ihas so far worked with, Standard Group owned station KTN and Mediamax owned TV station K24.

In 2020 Betty was crowned as the TV/Online Influencer of the Year at the Inaugural Africa Digital Influencer Awards (ADIA).

In the same year, the TV girl was named among 100 Most Influential Young Africans by Africa Youth Awards in collaboration with Avance Media.

In 2018, Ms Kyallo was also voted as the Journalist of the Year by Kenyans on Twitter (K0T), defeating opposition from KTN news reporter Timothy Otieno, The Star Digital Editor Oliver Mathenge and Marvin Gakuyi.