Eugene Mbugua & Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires

Details of their trip have emerged and Pulse Live can exclusively report that the two are looking forward to expand their business base into the whole of East Africa, starting with Tanzania.

According to Mbugua, Young Rich TV is looking forward to working with Entertainment stakeholders in Tanzania, following a Series of successful meetings with media moguls in the country.

Mbugua and Bien kicked off their tour by linking up with Clouds Media Group CEO and Founder Joseph Kusaga. Later on they turned up at East Africa Radio for an interview, where they disclosed that they will working with Evans Bukuku, a presenter at the station.

Another Media Mogul who is in talks with Mbugua for possible collaborations is Francis Ciza aka Majizzo. Majizzo is the CEO and founder of EFM/TVE.

Eugene told Pulse Live that he is also in deep talks with Music Producer & Sound Engineer, Hermy B, Award-winning personalities Juma Jux, AY, Hamisi B Mandi, Jonijoo and Evans Bukuku about creating new television shows featuring renowned Kenyan and Tanzanian personalities.

Mbugua is the force behind a number of shows in Kenya, among them; Sol Family, Foods of Kenya, Stori Yangu, Get in the Kitchen and Being Bahati and This Love.

During an interview on East Africa Radio, Bien also disclosed that he is in Tanzania to work with Juma Jux and Damian Soul.

He also mentioned that plans are underway for the Boy Band to do a tour in Tanzania.

"Mapenzi yetu kwa Tanzania haiwezi kuwa kwa show moja peke yake, tunapanga Tour ambayo itafanyika Dar, Dodoma, Arusha na Mwanza, mashabiki watanzania watapata experience popote walipo tunakuja"

"Wakati nipo hapa nitafanya Collabo na leo nipo studio na @juma_jux na @damiansoulmusic mashabiki zetu watu-follow kwenye mitandao yetu ya kijamii ili kujua zaidi mipango yetu". 🔥🔥🔥🦇🦇🌍” said Bein.

