RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eugene Mbugua & Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Details of Eugene and Bien’s visit to Tanzania

Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya’s renowned creative powerhouse, Eugene Mbugua and Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza are currently in Tanzania scouting for new business opportunity.

Recommended articles

Details of their trip have emerged and Pulse Live can exclusively report that the two are looking forward to expand their business base into the whole of East Africa, starting with Tanzania.

According to Mbugua, Young Rich TV is looking forward to working with Entertainment stakeholders in Tanzania, following a Series of successful meetings with media moguls in the country.

Mbugua and Bien kicked off their tour by linking up with Clouds Media Group CEO and Founder Joseph Kusaga. Later on they turned up at East Africa Radio for an interview, where they disclosed that they will working with Evans Bukuku, a presenter at the station.

Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien and Media Mogul Joseph Kusaga
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien and Media Mogul Joseph Kusaga Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya

Another Media Mogul who is in talks with Mbugua for possible collaborations is Francis Ciza aka Majizzo. Majizzo is the CEO and founder of EFM/TVE.

Eugene told Pulse Live that he is also in deep talks with Music Producer & Sound Engineer, Hermy B, Award-winning personalities Juma Jux, AY, Hamisi B Mandi, Jonijoo and Evans Bukuku about creating new television shows featuring renowned Kenyan and Tanzanian personalities.

Mbugua is the force behind a number of shows in Kenya, among them; Sol Family, Foods of Kenya, Stori Yangu, Get in the Kitchen and Being Bahati and This Love.

Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Sauti Sol’s Bien wows newlyweds in Tanzania with surprise performance (Video)

During an interview on East Africa Radio, Bien also disclosed that he is in Tanzania to work with Juma Jux and Damian Soul.

He also mentioned that plans are underway for the Boy Band to do a tour in Tanzania.

"Mapenzi yetu kwa Tanzania haiwezi kuwa kwa show moja peke yake, tunapanga Tour ambayo itafanyika Dar, Dodoma, Arusha na Mwanza, mashabiki watanzania watapata experience popote walipo tunakuja"

"Wakati nipo hapa nitafanya Collabo na leo nipo studio na @juma_jux na @damiansoulmusic mashabiki zetu watu-follow kwenye mitandao yetu ya kijamii ili kujua zaidi mipango yetu". 🔥🔥🔥🦇🦇🌍” said Bein.

Photos

Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien Joseph Kusaga
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien Joseph Kusaga Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien and Juma Jux
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien and Juma Jux Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien with AY and Damian Soul
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien with AY and Damian Soul Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien with AY and Damian Soul
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien with AY and Damian Soul Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien and Juma Jux
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien and Juma Jux Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien and Juma Jux
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien and Juma Jux Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien at Eat Africa Radio
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien at Eat Africa Radio Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien at E FM
Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien at E FM Eugene Mbugua & Sauti Sol's Bien causing ripples in Tanzania as they link up with Media Billionaires Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke