Betty Kyallo assures Sarah she is not after Simon Kabu

In the photo, Betty could be seen engaging happily with Simon, while his wife Sarah Kabu was in the background looking unhappy with what she saw.

Betty has clarified that people misinterpreted the photo, stating that she was simply having a business conversation with Simon and it is not what people assume.

Betty mentioned that she had just come from Akothee's wedding when she saw the photo trending online. She wondered why Sarah appeared unhappy in the photo.

"I was surprised to see Sarah’s angry expression. Aki Sarah I just want to say I don't want him (Simon). You guys are my friends. You are safe, Completely safe," Betty said.

Betty further explained that although Sarah glanced at her in the photo, it was actually Terence Creative who captured that particular shot, which later went viral.

Betty also confirmed that she is currently in a relationship, jokingly stating that her new partner has recently earned the title of being her lover.

Continuing the conversation about her new partner, Betty asserted that he has been accompanying her to most of her events, although people are unaware of his identity.

She mentioned that he values a private life but hinted that he might make an appearance on the 'Kyallo Kulture' reality series in the future, once he feels ready.

Sarah Kabu's take on the viral photo

Sarah Kabu responded to the photo when it began trending in April, offering an apology to Betty regarding the incident.

Sarah expressed her confusion about why she was trending at the time and mentioned that her mind was elsewhere.