Ako single & lonely - Mercy & Betty Kyallo open up on their relationship status [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Betty reveals the tribe of Mercy's previous boyfriend wondering why they broke up

Betty Kyallo and Sister Mercy Kyallo
Media Personality Betty Kyallo and her sister and businesswoman Mercy Kyallo have opened up on their relationship status.

In an interview with Pulse Kenya’s Dennis Milimo, both Mercy and Betty confirmed that they are single.

On her part, the Yallo Leather founder and CEO (Mercy), affirmed that she is enjoying her single life with zero pressure to get into a new relationship.

During the conversation, Betty also snitched on her sister, revealing that previously she was dating a Maasai man but she doesn't understand why they broke up as they were good for each other.

Betty Kyallo and Mercy Kyallo
“This series (Kyallo Kulture) is very rich, because we are very real. People think that I’m the only one with problems, people know her (Mercy) as a businesswoman who doesn’t have scandal, but wait and see.

"Alikuwa Mmaasai mzuri hata sijui mbona waliachana, they were good for each other. But on the show were are hooking up Mercy with a blind date and it turned out the most horrible way…you guys just watch Kyallo Kulture. She didn’t like the person we selected for her…Huyu ako single and lonely,” Betty snitched on her sister Mercy.

However, Mercy interjected with an explanation that she is enjoying her single life and not lonely at all.

“I’m not lonely, I am single and I have enjoyed my single life and on the series (Kyallo Kulture) my sisters are trying to hook me up with someone but they don’t know my type.

"The dating pool especially in Nairobi is another tough world and we show all that in the series. You have to learn somebody, and probably they have their own problems/issues and you also have yours,” Mercy Kyallo expounded.

Betty Kyallo also detailed what people should expect from their reality series ‘Kyallo Kuture’ that premiered on July 17, 2022 on Showmax.

“Actually, we have shown who we would like to date, our taste, tried to hook up Mercy on a blind date and it failed," Betty remarked.

Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo & Gloria’s reality series to launch on Showmax
Asked on whether she is dating, the Flair by Betty CEO replied; “Mimi sai naenda tu dates" forcing Mercy to interject “Kwa hii show tunaforce Betty a relax, atafute mtu, wasettle down, but yeye hataki kuskia meno settle down…ajue the benefits of finding one person and falling in love,”.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley

'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win

Esther Musila reveals little known details about her relationship with Maina Kageni

Boomplay partners with Telkom to make music streaming more affordable and accessible

Amber Ray renews beef with former co-wife Amira as they roast each other

Sarah Kabu emotional as Moya David surprises her on flight to Mauritius [Video]

This is why Chadwick Boseman's estate will be split between wife and parents

Betty Kyallo speaks on claims of only dating men with expensive cars

