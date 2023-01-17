Betty Kyallo takes action against culprits behind fake reports of leaked photos & videos

In a statement on Tuesday, January 17, Kyallo, through her representatives said that she had reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for cyberbullying.

The company managing and representing the Betty Kyallo brand, MEDIOS, has officially denied the story and taken steps to prosecute those responsible for spreading the false narrative.

In a statement, MEDIOS said, "We take this opportunity to repudiate the attempt to remotely or directly link Betty Kyallo with the false narrative made in the fake news stories.

The company is confident that those responsible will be identified and prosecuted.

The statement went on to say, "The nature of the content circulating social media platforms is false, malicious and of the intent to tarnish the Betty Kyallo brand which has been carefully cultivated over the past decade."

The company emphasized that the false story is not a representation of the Betty Kyallo brand.

Earlier, the media celebrity had reacted to social media chatter, dismissing it as idle talk.

In a story on her Instagram, Kyallo said asked Kenyans whether she should take advantage of the curiosity generated to promote her business or drop a song.

She was making a joke about popular culture, where many celebrities are known to use clout to promote their own agenda.

“Now that you are all talking about me, should I drop a song, Kyallo Kulture 2 or launch a business,” she said in a tongue-in-cheek reaction.

"Can't pay me enough to react😅😅😅👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾" she said in another post.