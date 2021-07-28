On Wednesday, the TV girl poured out her heart to Ndeda, describing him as the most brilliant, kind, selfless, loving, God fearing and responsible man who always bring out the little girl in her.

“To A King @nick_ndeda Happy Birthday Honey🎉🎉. You are Brilliant, Kind, Selfless, Loving, God Fearing, Responsible but yet Lots of Fun, you see everything beautiful in me and You simply bring out the little girl in me! I thank God For You. Blessings to you. You’re the G.O.A.T. Let’s celebrate this most Genius Advocate and Man❤️❤️” reads Betty Kyallo’s message to Nick Ndenda.

Betty Kyallo with Nick Ndeda. Betty Kyallo’s heartfelt message to Bae Nick Ndeda as he turns a year Older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The beautiful message comes a time the two love birds are on a Baecation at the Lake Nakuru National Park to celebrate Nick’s Birthday.

On the other hand, Nick also jot down a birthday message to himself, reflecting on how far he has come in life.

“Today is a day I specifically reflect on how far I’ve come.

Knowing and understanding where you’ve come from will always inspire you to see how much further you can go. Looking back does not mean you going back, don’t be afraid to do some reflection” wrote Nick Ndeda.

Photos

Baecation

On Tuesday, Betty ignited an endless discussion on social media after going on a Baecation with the new man in her life, Nick Ndeda.

The two love birds packed their bags and headed out to Lake Nakuru National Park, for a vacation and Netizens can’t keep calm.

Ms Kyallo who seem to be swimming in the deep waters of Love, documented their Journey from Nairobi to Nakuru, as per short videos shared via her Insta-stories and Insta-feeds.

The Vacation come days after Betty confessed being in Love and how she has received numerous warnings not to go all in.

“Nimeambiwa I go outside get some Sun 😂 but not for long because of the harsh rays. 😅😅😅 Wacha niangaliwe Aki”