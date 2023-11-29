Tina Knowles says superstar daughter Beyoncé not bleaching skin to be white

Knowles made a detailed post on her Instagram in the evening of Tuesday, November 28, 2023, coming at people who claimed the singer was 'trying to be white' or 'bleaching.'

Enraged, she clarified that the reason Beyonce wore a silver wig was simply to fit the theme of her event, adding that the skin bleaching comments online stem from a place of jealousy or hate.

The extensive caption began, "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant, self-hating racist statements about her lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white. She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?

ADVERTISEMENT

"How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. ALIEN Superstar duh! "

The infuriated mother went on to state that popular media outlet, TMZ, reached out to Beyonce's hairstylist on the speculations, attempting to get a statement on the matter. Clearly fed up of the narratives, she tore into black people promoting said allegations about her unproblematic daughter.

Her post continued, "What's really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal, Beyonce's hairstylist, she was from TMZ, to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal. Well that made, my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness... I am sick of you losers.

"I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria