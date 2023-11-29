The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tina Knowles says superstar daughter Beyoncé not bleaching skin to be white

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Ms Tina does not play when it comes to her babies, everyone knows this.

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, is fed up with people speaking smack about her daughter.
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, is fed up with people speaking smack about her daughter.

Recommended articles

Knowles made a detailed post on her Instagram in the evening of Tuesday, November 28, 2023, coming at people who claimed the singer was 'trying to be white' or 'bleaching.'

Enraged, she clarified that the reason Beyonce wore a silver wig was simply to fit the theme of her event, adding that the skin bleaching comments online stem from a place of jealousy or hate.

The extensive caption began, "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant, self-hating racist statements about her lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white. She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?

ADVERTISEMENT

"How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. ALIEN Superstar duh! "

The infuriated mother went on to state that popular media outlet, TMZ, reached out to Beyonce's hairstylist on the speculations, attempting to get a statement on the matter. Clearly fed up of the narratives, she tore into black people promoting said allegations about her unproblematic daughter.

Her post continued, "What's really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal, Beyonce's hairstylist, she was from TMZ, to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal. Well that made, my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness... I am sick of you losers.

"I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times."

ADVERTISEMENT
Beyonce's look that had people talking [Peoplemagazine]
Beyonce's look that had people talking [Peoplemagazine] Pulse Nigeria

Neither Beyonce herself nor her team have spoken on the matter.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Sonnie Badu criticises absentee fathers, says they are 'useless'

Sonnie Badu criticises absentee fathers, says they are 'useless'

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Iyanya advices happily married couples to keep off social media

Iyanya advices happily married couples to keep off social media

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Tina Knowles says superstar daughter Beyoncé not bleaching skin to be white

Tina Knowles says superstar daughter Beyoncé not bleaching skin to be white

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

Socialite Vera Sidika

Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans