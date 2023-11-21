The sports category has moved to a new website.

30 celebs who look like twins but are not related

Denis Mwangi

Bien, Maina Kageni, Burna Boy, Cardi B and other celebrities whose look-alikes can be confused for their twins

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove
Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

Celebrities often have their own unique style and appearance, but sometimes, their striking resemblance to other famous personalities can leave fans doing a double-take. Here are some celebrity doppelgangers that have caught the public's attention

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

The Kenyan musician Bien Barasa has been noted for his resemblance to American actor and comedian J.B Smoove.

Bien is one quarter of boy band Sauti Sol and recently released his debut solo album titled: Alusa Why Are You Topless?

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove
Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

On the other hand, J.B. Smoove is best known for his role as Leon Black in the HBO series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood'.

J.B. Smoove has a distinctive comedic style characterized by his energetic delivery, improvisational skills, and unique sense of humor.

Both share a similar charismatic presence and distinctive facial features, leading to comparisons between the two.

Eyebrows Msanii and Burna Boy

Eyebrows Msanii, a popular Kenyan social media personality, has drawn attention for his resemblance to Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy.

Eyebrows Msanii and Burna Boy
Eyebrows Msanii and Burna Boy

Their shared facial features and sense of style have sparked discussions about their uncanny likeness.

Nduta Mwega and Cardi B

Kenyan social media personality Nduta Mwega has been compared to American rapper Cardi B due to their similar facial features and expressive personalities.

Nduta Mwega and Cardi B
Nduta Mwega and Cardi B

Their resemblance has garnered attention from fans and the media alike.

Lupita Nyong’o and Gayel Ayugi

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has been noted for her resemblance to model Gayel Ayugi.

Lupita Nyong’o and Gayel Ayugi
Lupita Nyong'o and Gayel Ayugi
Both women share strikingly similar facial features, leading to widespread discussions about their uncanny likeness.

Robert Burale and Paul Fearon

Robert Burale is a Kenyan motivational speaker while Paul Fearon is a writer, fashion lover, personal stylist, musician and a sports fanatic.

Robert Burale and Paul Fearon
Robert Burale and Paul Fearon

He was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica where he grew up and spent the first 24 years of his life before I immigrated to Toronto, Canada and subsequently the United States of America.

Maina Kageni and Greg (Kentex Cargo)

Renowned Kenyan radio presenter Maina Kageni has drawn attention for his resemblance to Greg from Kentex Cargo.

Maina Kageni and Greg (Kentex cargo)
Maina Kageni and Greg (Kentex cargo)
Rihanna and Priscila Beatrice
Rihanna and Priscila Beatrice
Morris Chestnut and Charlamagne the god
Morris Chestnut and Charlamagne the god
Liam Hemsworth and Karen Khachanov
Liam Hemsworth and Karen Khachanov
Taylor Swift and Laura Cadman
Taylor Swift and Laura Cadman
Selena Gomez and Sofia Solares
Selena Gomez and Sofia Solares
Adele and Ellinor Hellborg
Adele and Ellinor Hellborg
Leo di Caprio and Konrad Annerud
Leo di Caprio and Konrad Annerud
Ryan Gosling and Johannes Laschet
Ryan Gosling and Johannes Laschet
Angelina Jolie and Chelsea Marr
Angelina Jolie and Chelsea Marr
Jennifer Connelly, Demi Moore and Courtney Cox
Jennifer Connelly, Demi Moore and Courtney Cox
Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey
Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
