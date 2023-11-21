Celebrities often have their own unique style and appearance, but sometimes, their striking resemblance to other famous personalities can leave fans doing a double-take. Here are some celebrity doppelgangers that have caught the public's attention
30 celebs who look like twins but are not related
Bien, Maina Kageni, Burna Boy, Cardi B and other celebrities whose look-alikes can be confused for their twins
Recommended articles
Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove
The Kenyan musician Bien Barasa has been noted for his resemblance to American actor and comedian J.B Smoove.
Bien is one quarter of boy band Sauti Sol and recently released his debut solo album titled: Alusa Why Are You Topless?
On the other hand, J.B. Smoove is best known for his role as Leon Black in the HBO series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood'.
J.B. Smoove has a distinctive comedic style characterized by his energetic delivery, improvisational skills, and unique sense of humor.
Both share a similar charismatic presence and distinctive facial features, leading to comparisons between the two.
Eyebrows Msanii and Burna Boy
Eyebrows Msanii, a popular Kenyan social media personality, has drawn attention for his resemblance to Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy.
Their shared facial features and sense of style have sparked discussions about their uncanny likeness.
Nduta Mwega and Cardi B
Kenyan social media personality Nduta Mwega has been compared to American rapper Cardi B due to their similar facial features and expressive personalities.
Their resemblance has garnered attention from fans and the media alike.
Lupita Nyong’o and Gayel Ayugi
Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has been noted for her resemblance to model Gayel Ayugi.
Both women share strikingly similar facial features, leading to widespread discussions about their uncanny likeness.
Robert Burale and Paul Fearon
Robert Burale is a Kenyan motivational speaker while Paul Fearon is a writer, fashion lover, personal stylist, musician and a sports fanatic.
He was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica where he grew up and spent the first 24 years of his life before I immigrated to Toronto, Canada and subsequently the United States of America.
Maina Kageni and Greg (Kentex Cargo)
Renowned Kenyan radio presenter Maina Kageni has drawn attention for his resemblance to Greg from Kentex Cargo.
More celebrity doppelgangers from around the world
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke