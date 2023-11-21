30 celebs who look like twins but are not related

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

The Kenyan musician Bien Barasa has been noted for his resemblance to American actor and comedian J.B Smoove.

Bien is one quarter of boy band Sauti Sol and recently released his debut solo album titled: Alusa Why Are You Topless?

ADVERTISEMENT

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, J.B. Smoove is best known for his role as Leon Black in the HBO series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood'.

J.B. Smoove has a distinctive comedic style characterized by his energetic delivery, improvisational skills, and unique sense of humor.

Both share a similar charismatic presence and distinctive facial features, leading to comparisons between the two.

Eyebrows Msanii and Burna Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyebrows Msanii, a popular Kenyan social media personality, has drawn attention for his resemblance to Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy.

Eyebrows Msanii and Burna Boy Pulse Live Kenya

Their shared facial features and sense of style have sparked discussions about their uncanny likeness.

Nduta Mwega and Cardi B

Kenyan social media personality Nduta Mwega has been compared to American rapper Cardi B due to their similar facial features and expressive personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nduta Mwega and Cardi B Pulse Live Kenya

Their resemblance has garnered attention from fans and the media alike.

Lupita Nyong’o and Gayel Ayugi

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has been noted for her resemblance to model Gayel Ayugi.

Lupita Nyong’o and Gayel Ayugi Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Both women share strikingly similar facial features, leading to widespread discussions about their uncanny likeness.

Robert Burale and Paul Fearon

Robert Burale is a Kenyan motivational speaker while Paul Fearon is a writer, fashion lover, personal stylist, musician and a sports fanatic.

Robert Burale and Paul Fearon Pulse Live Kenya

He was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica where he grew up and spent the first 24 years of his life before I immigrated to Toronto, Canada and subsequently the United States of America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maina Kageni and Greg (Kentex Cargo)

Renowned Kenyan radio presenter Maina Kageni has drawn attention for his resemblance to Greg from Kentex Cargo.

Maina Kageni and Greg (Kentex cargo) Pulse Live Kenya

More celebrity doppelgangers from around the world

Rihanna and Priscila Beatrice Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris Chestnut and Charlamagne the god Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya