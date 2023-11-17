The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bien decodes 4 inspirations behind his topless album cover

Amos Robi

'Alusa Why Aare You Topless' album features collaborations with artists like Ms Banks, Ayra Starr, and Scar from Wakadinali

Bien Aime Baraza

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime has recently stepped into the spotlight with his first solo album, 'Alusa why are you topless,' following the group's decision to take an indefinite break.

The album, featuring collaborations with artists like Ms Banks, Ayra Starr, and Scar from Wakadinali, offers a fresh perspective on Bien's musical journey.

Before the album's release, Bien Aime hosted a star-studded private listening party where he shed light on the inspirations behind the provocative album cover.

One of the key influences was a memorable incident involving his mother's reaction to the group's song 'Nishike,' where they appeared topless in the video.

"This is a statement that came about when we did 'Nishike,' and my mum called me and asked me, 'Alusa, why are you topless?'" Bien shared.

Bien's 'Alusa why are you Topless' album cover Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

Bien also explained that the album cover also draws inspiration from the notions of freedom and comfort associated with being topless.

Bien Aime explained that going topless symbolizes a certain level of discipline, encompassing aspects such as diet, workout routines, and commitment.

"For one to go topless, they must have a level of discipline in terms of what you eat, your workout, and commitment."

The topless theme serves as a metaphor for new beginnings in Bien's solo career. With Sauti Sol taking a break, he sees this as an opportunity for personal and artistic growth.

Topless is a new beginning for him, given they are now going to pursue solo careers as they break from the group.

Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sauti Sol's Bien joins new association, RIKE, to elevate Kenya's music production

The decision to take a break and pursue solo projects allows each member of Sauti Sol to explore their individual creative endeavours, contributing to their personal growth as artists.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
