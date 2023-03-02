Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o has turned 40 years, and fans can't stop flocking to her social media pages to celebrate their favourite actress.
Lupita Nyong'o gets candid about life and aging in birthday tribute
Happy Birthday Lupita Nyong'o!
The 'Black Panther Star' shared a lengthy post on her Instagram account appreciating her life journey and what she has achieved.
"When I look at my time here so far, I am stunned by how many things I have gotten to do with this one wild and wonderful life.
"It has often been joyful, sometimes stressful and occasionally downright painful, but it has NEVER been boring! And Love has followed, nurtured, and surrounded me every step of the way," Lupita wrote.
The talented actor also appreciated the people who have stood with and supported her through out her journey without relenting.
"For all those who've poured into my cup when I was running on empty, for all those who have allowed me to pour into theirs, and for all those who have set their full cups beside my full cup so that we could pour into each other and have an incredible cocktail party, I thank you.
"This life is worth living to get to share it with you," she continued.
Lupita's rise to fame
Lupita Nyong'o is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. She caught the attention of moviegoers worldwide after her role in the 2018 Marvel Studios film 'Black Panther' as Nakia.
However, it was her performance in Steve McQueen's '12 Years a Slave' in 2013 that put her on the map.
Nyong'o's portrayal of Patsey, a black slave forced into labour, was powerful and moving, showcasing her extensive knowledge of acting.
Her performance earned her numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Lupita Nyong'o future plans
As she enters her new age, Nyong'o has clarified that she is ready for new challenges and opportunities. She is determined to continue living life to the fullest and embracing change.
"Life is time, and I want to spend the rest of mine embracing change and never growing complacent, doing what I want and can and not just what I should, and learning to live while am living simply.
"It's gonna take a second to get used to this new digit associated with me now, but I am here for growth and change," she said.
Tourism sector plan to recruit Lupita as an ambassador
On Wednesday, the CS for Tourism, Peninah Malonza, disclosed the ministry's plan to recruit Lupita Nyongo as the ambassador to help reach out to the young people.
"We have gone a notch higher to reach out to influencers and our heroes. I have been trying to reach out to Lupita and I think we are at some engagement," Malonza said during an interview on Citizen TV.
Lupita's success in Hollywood has made her an inspiration to many in Africa and beyond. She has used her platform to advocate for issues affecting women and girls, including access to education and healthcare.
