Bien explains what his Sh50M deal means for Sol Generation and Sauti Sol future

This can be credited to the personal development of the musicians, the establishment of structures and appreciation of music by the audience and corporates who support the creative arts.

These advancements in the industry made it possible for Bien Barasa, ¼ of Sauti Sol to announce that he had signed to Sol Generation for Sh50 million in a three-year deal.

The news caught many by surprise because they were confused about how the musician was signed to a company he founded.

As we established earlier, structures in the music industry have made it possible for artists to make such moves both in a legal sense and business-wise.

Here is a background, Sauti Sol is both a band and an entity that has employed Bien, Savara, Polycarp and Chimano to make music and for that, they receive a monthly salary. Sauti Sol band is also signed to Universal Music Group.

We reached out to Bien who clarified that while Sauti Sol had a deal with UMG, he as an individual artist is not bound by it.

“What this deal means is that Sauti Sol is signed to Universal and Sol Generation is a label in which Sauti Sol is a director. Bien as an individual was not signed to any entity. I got offers from South Africa, Spain, London and New York.

“As a businessman, I figured that it would not be proper to ask other artists to join Sol Generation if I’m also not willing to put myself on the table. When I sign to Sol Generation the value of the label goes up because of the pedigree of artist I am and the number of years I have put behind my craft,” he said.

Sauti's Sol's Bien drops much anticipated EP 'Bald Men Love Better' ft Aaron Rimbui

Bien also said that he would now get to know what kind of support that artists at Sol Generation need since he is part of them.

The Sauti Sol lead singer also disclosed that the band was preparing for a mega concert in December in Nairobi, which will provide the opportunity to perform the album Midnight Train to a live Kenyan audience for the first time.

“There is a big announcement we are about to make, I can’t say the date here but in December we have the Midnight Train experience coming up and it will be the first time we will be playing the album on Kenyan soil, we are looking forward to that day heavy,” he said.