Bien speaks on replacing Bensoul & Nviiri who are set to leave Sol Generation

Sauti Sol's lead singer, Bien-Aime Baraza, has finally spoken about the departure of signees Bensoul and Nviiri from Sol Generation when their contracts expire with the record label.
Bien, while speaking to Nairobi News, said that Bensoul and Nviiri will depart in 2024 and 2025, respectively, as he stated that the two are Sauti Sol's babies.
“They still have time with our record label. They are our babies and we are working on their individual albums before the end of the year," Bien said.
Bien revealed that plans are ongoing to bring in other signees into the record label after more than three years of working with Bensoul and Nviiri.
“It’s usually a journey to identify and decide who to sign. We have been working on our next signees for about two years. We go to their shows and a lot of other things. We don’t just pick anyone to sign,” Bien said.
Bensoul's message as he eyes to leave Sol Generation
Bensoul recently announced that he is leaving Sol Generation, stating in a recent interview that he is ready to strike out on his own after learning a great deal since joining the record label.
He also mentioned that the transition will be smooth, as he already has a team in place.
“We have found ways to make a very smooth transition to me being independent and having my own team. Given everything I’ve learned at Sol Generation, I feel like I’m ready to handle my own empire and make sure I take care of other artists along the way.
“I feel like I’m in a better place and I really want to be on my own – working on my life, my career and everything," Bensoul said.
Bien stated that he plans to stay in touch with all of the artists who have been part of the record label, even if they decide to leave.
