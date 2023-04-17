The sports category has moved to a new website.


Bensoul reveals next move after he exits Sol Generation

Amos Robi

Bensoul has been with Sol Generation for five years and has already announced he is leaving soon

Benson Mutua Muia, also known as Bensoul, has revealed his next move after he announced plans to exit Sol Generation at the lapse of his contract.

Speaking in an interview on Kiss FM, Bensoul who has been under the Sol Generation umbrella revealed he is leaving to open his own record label dubbed 'Lion of Sudah'.

Bensoul said he is leaving at a time he feels he has gathered enough experience for him to run his own label adding that things are already in motion to make the transition as smooth as possible.

"Considering everything that I have learned at Sol Generation I feel like I’m ready to handle my own empire and make sure I take care of other artistes on the way. I feel like I’m in a better place and I really want to be on my own- work on my life, my career, and everything," Bensoul said.

Singer Bensoul
Singer Bensoul Pulse Live Kenya

Bensoul who is currently preparing to launch his new album expressed his appreciation to Sol Generation noting that his departure would allow new younger artists get space in the label.

“It's a beautiful thing that we have been together and build such a beautiful empire and it's also amazing that upcoming artists will find space to join Sol generation," he said.

At Sol Generation, Bensoul has produced numerous solo hits and collaborations that have made him among the most sought-after singers in the country.

Among hits by Bensoul include 'Forget You', 'Favorite Song', 'Lucy', 'Niombee' among others.

Singer Bensoul
Singer Bensoul Pulse Live Kenya

In 2021, he received a Grammy certificate alongside boy band Sauti Sol for their work on Burna Boy’s album 'Twice As Tall' which won Best Global Album at the 63rd Grammy Award Ceremony.

