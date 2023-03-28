US Vice President Kamala Harris has unveiled her top 25 African artists, and fortunately, some East African artists made it onto the list.
US Vice President recognises Bien, Zuchu, Ali Kiba as top African artists
Sauti Sol's Bien, Tanzania's Zuchu, and Alikiba were among the key artists featured on Harris' list, while Nigerian-born US-based artist Rotimi was also included.
Favourite African hits on Kamala Harris' Spotify app
- All My Cousins - Act a Fool
- Moses Sumney - Me in 20 Years
- T'neeya - Pretty Mind
- Amaarae - Reckless & Sweet
- S. Herman Suede - Kumbaya
- Molly - Ghana Bop
- Ria Boss - Call Up
- Harmonize - Single Again
- Chile One Mr Zambia - I Love You
- Black Sherif - Kwaku the Traveller
- Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo - Nice (Kiss)
- 12. Zuchu - Utaniua
- Yo Maps - Aweah
- Alikiba - Mahaba
- Jay Melody - Sawa
- Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat - Shetani
- Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif - Country Side
- Platform Tz & Marioo - Fall
- Darassa feat. Bien - No Body
- Chef 187 & Blake - Nobody
- Kuami Eugene & Rotimi - Cryptocurrency
- Coolguy Pro - Cherry
- Marioo & Abbah - Lonely
- M3NSA - Fanti Love Song
- Baaba J - Lumumba
Obama's top African artists in 2022
Former US President Barack Obama shared a list of various artists that he listens to during the summer, and several Nigerian artists made it onto his playlist.
"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama tweeted.
Tem's 'Vibe Out', 'Finesse' by Pheelz featuring Buju, and Burna Boy's 'Last Last' were among the songs that featured on Obama's list.
