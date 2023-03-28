ADVERTISEMENT
US Vice President recognises Bien, Zuchu, Ali Kiba as top African artists

Fabian Simiyu

Zuchu's 'Utaniua' and other songs that made it on Kamala Harris' playlist

From left: Bien, Kamala Harris and Zuchu
US Vice President Kamala Harris has unveiled her top 25 African artists, and fortunately, some East African artists made it onto the list.

Sauti Sol's Bien, Tanzania's Zuchu, and Alikiba were among the key artists featured on Harris' list, while Nigerian-born US-based artist Rotimi was also included.

  1. All My Cousins - Act a Fool
  2. Moses Sumney - Me in 20 Years
  3. T'neeya - Pretty Mind
  4. Amaarae - Reckless & Sweet
  5. S. Herman Suede - Kumbaya
  6. Molly - Ghana Bop
  7. Ria Boss - Call Up
  8. Harmonize - Single Again
  9. Chile One Mr Zambia - I Love You
  10. Black Sherif - Kwaku the Traveller
  11. Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo - Nice (Kiss)
  12. 12. Zuchu - Utaniua
  13. Yo Maps - Aweah
  14. Alikiba - Mahaba
  15. Jay Melody - Sawa
  16. Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat - Shetani
  17. Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif - Country Side
  18. Platform Tz & Marioo - Fall
  19. Darassa feat. Bien - No Body
  20. Chef 187 & Blake - Nobody
  21. Kuami Eugene & Rotimi - Cryptocurrency
  22. Coolguy Pro - Cherry
  23. Marioo & Abbah - Lonely
  24. M3NSA - Fanti Love Song
  25. Baaba J - Lumumba 
Former US President Barack Obama shared a list of various artists that he listens to during the summer, and several Nigerian artists made it onto his playlist.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama tweeted.

Tem's 'Vibe Out', 'Finesse' by Pheelz featuring Buju, and Burna Boy's 'Last Last' were among the songs that featured on Obama's list.

