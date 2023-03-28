US Vice President recognises Bien, Zuchu, Ali Kiba as top African artists

Sauti Sol's Bien, Tanzania's Zuchu, and Alikiba were among the key artists featured on Harris' list, while Nigerian-born US-based artist Rotimi was also included.

Favourite African hits on Kamala Harris' Spotify app

All My Cousins - Act a Fool Moses Sumney - Me in 20 Years T'neeya - Pretty Mind Amaarae - Reckless & Sweet S. Herman Suede - Kumbaya Molly - Ghana Bop Ria Boss - Call Up Harmonize - Single Again Chile One Mr Zambia - I Love You Black Sherif - Kwaku the Traveller Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo - Nice (Kiss) 12. Zuchu - Utaniua Yo Maps - Aweah Alikiba - Mahaba Jay Melody - Sawa Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat - Shetani Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif - Country Side Platform Tz & Marioo - Fall Darassa feat. Bien - No Body Chef 187 & Blake - Nobody Kuami Eugene & Rotimi - Cryptocurrency Coolguy Pro - Cherry Marioo & Abbah - Lonely M3NSA - Fanti Love Song Baaba J - Lumumba

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama's top African artists in 2022

Former US President Barack Obama shared a list of various artists that he listens to during the summer, and several Nigerian artists made it onto his playlist.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama tweeted.