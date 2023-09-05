MP Linet Toto sparks online reactions with floor-length Sunday best

Her appearance in a floral floor-length dress at a church service ignited discussions on twitter, with many giving their opinions on her fashion sense.

Netizens give mixed reactions to Linet Toto's attire

The parliamentarian shared series of photos on her Facebook account on August 4, informing her followers that she had attended a church service at Kembu Ward in Bomet East sub-county.

In the photos Toto is seen standing at the front holding a microphone. One Twitter user identified as Rober Kipembe shared on of the photos on Twitter on the same day and it the post quickly gained traction. Critics were quick to voice their thoughts.

Some felt that the dress didn't do justice to her curves, failing to accentuate her figure and concealing her youthful appearance.

Others, however, saw a positive transformation since her entry into parliament. However, some netizens also said that Toto's choice of attire was as a result of her earning good salary.

Among the speculations that emerged on Twitter is that Linet Toto's dress might be related to her recent weight gain, leading some to wonder if she might be expecting.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter

@Erick_O_Mokua "Toto si toto" tena The "Wife Material" looks like it can measure slightly above 5metres.

@ItsJaredReitz What you order online and what gets delivered. But weuh, hasn't she put on some diet?

@bernadotte_jb Any right-minded mature moral person can tell that is some truly ladily dressing. A fine example to the Kenyan youth .Big up Toto

@_Icon_s Can't even look at toto twice,,like what's this curtain she's wearing?

@BlackenedSeed She has finally caught up with her age mates. Umuhimu wa 3 meals a day na kubebwa na gari kubwa...na mshahara wa 1 million kila mwezi.

Linet Toto says yes to her prince charming

Beyond the fashion critique and pregnancy rumors, Linet Toto's personal life has also attracted significant attention.

On February 14, she accepted a marriage proposal from her fiancé, Godfrey Kimutai. This moment marked a significant milestone in her life.

Subsequently, dowry negotiations took place on March 4, where Kimutai, accompanied by elders, visited Toto's parents in Bomet for the traditional Kalenjin Koito ceremony.

After negotiations, an agreement was reached, cementing their commitment to one another.