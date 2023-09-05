The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
MP Linet Toto sparks online reactions with floor-length Sunday best

Lynet Okumu

Linet Toto's recent fashion choice has sparked reactions from the online fashion police

Bomet Woman Representative Linet Toto
Bomet Woman Representative Linet Toto

Bomet Woman Representative Linet Toto, who gained significant attention after her historic success in the August 2022 elections, is on the spotlight again, this time for her choice of attire.

Her appearance in a floral floor-length dress at a church service ignited discussions on twitter, with many giving their opinions on her fashion sense.

The parliamentarian shared series of photos on her Facebook account on August 4, informing her followers that she had attended a church service at Kembu Ward in Bomet East sub-county.

In the photos Toto is seen standing at the front holding a microphone. One Twitter user identified as Rober Kipembe shared on of the photos on Twitter on the same day and it the post quickly gained traction. Critics were quick to voice their thoughts.

Bomet County Woman Rep Linet Toto
Bomet County Woman Rep Linet Toto

Some felt that the dress didn't do justice to her curves, failing to accentuate her figure and concealing her youthful appearance.

Others, however, saw a positive transformation since her entry into parliament. However, some netizens also said that Toto's choice of attire was as a result of her earning good salary.

Among the speculations that emerged on Twitter is that Linet Toto's dress might be related to her recent weight gain, leading some to wonder if she might be expecting.

Bomet County Woman Rep Linet Toto
Bomet County Woman Rep Linet Toto

@Erick_O_Mokua "Toto si toto" tena The "Wife Material" looks like it can measure slightly above 5metres.

@ItsJaredReitz What you order online and what gets delivered. But weuh, hasn't she put on some diet?

@bernadotte_jb Any right-minded mature moral person can tell that is some truly ladily dressing. A fine example to the Kenyan youth .Big up Toto

@_Icon_s Can't even look at toto twice,,like what's this curtain she's wearing?

@BlackenedSeed She has finally caught up with her age mates. Umuhimu wa 3 meals a day na kubebwa na gari kubwa...na mshahara wa 1 million kila mwezi.

Bomet County Woman Rep Linet Toto
Bomet County Woman Rep Linet Toto
Beyond the fashion critique and pregnancy rumors, Linet Toto's personal life has also attracted significant attention.

On February 14, she accepted a marriage proposal from her fiancé, Godfrey Kimutai. This moment marked a significant milestone in her life.

Subsequently, dowry negotiations took place on March 4, where Kimutai, accompanied by elders, visited Toto's parents in Bomet for the traditional Kalenjin Koito ceremony.

Godfrey Kimutai proposes to Linet Toto [Photo: Twitter]
Godfrey Kimutai proposes to Linet Toto [Photo: Twitter]
After negotiations, an agreement was reached, cementing their commitment to one another.

Photos from the event depicted both families in high spirits, signaling a successful dowry negotiation

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
