Boomplay Marks Mother’s Day with Donation To Usikimye

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the organization’s premises over the weekend, Boomplay Managing Director EA, Martha Huro said the donation is part of an on-going rollout of sustainable initiatives aimed at supporting the local communities.

“We are elated to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day by donating essential items to Usikimye. We believe and support the values that the organization stands by, and appreciate their tireless efforts to provide a safe space for victims of domestic violence”, she said.

(L to R) Camilla Owora, PR Manager Boomplay, Elizabeth Karuru, Content Acquisition Manager Boomplay, Njeri Migwi, Executive Director, Usikimye, Martha Huro Managing Director EA Boomplay and Terry, House Manager Usikimye are all smiles during the handover on Saturday 8th May 2021. Pulse Live Kenya

Her sentiments were echoed by Njeri Wa Migwi, Founder of the organization, who lauded the company for its support, adding that it came at a crucial time when there has been a spike in domestic violence cases across the country, in the last one-year, amid the global pandemic.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Boomplay for the sentimental donation. We are certain that their contribution will go a long way in ensuring our survivors are well taken care of,” she stated.

“I encourage other companies to emulate this noble gesture, to complement our efforts in ensuring that survivors are treated with the utmost respect and dignity,” she added.

The initiative is the beginning of many other community projects that Boomplay intends on launching in the near future. “As a company, we remain committed to playing our part in the society, with the aim of creating impact and leaving a mark in the lives of many,” Ms. Huro concluded.

Moji Short Baba with his Grandmother and other Family Members. Boomplay joined Moji in Surprising his Grandmother on Mother's Day. Pulse Live Kenya