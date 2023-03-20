Former Tahidi High actress Brenda Mwai opens up about 3 suicidal attempts

The actress, who shot to fame through the popular TV series, has revealed that she attempted suicide three times after her marriage ended in 2022.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel on Sunday, 19, Brenda stated that she initially found it hard to talk about her struggles due to her shame.

"It happened a year ago. For a while, I was not able to talk about this quite openly because of the shame that I felt. It wasn't given to me by anyone, but I felt ashamed because I come from a good family. I felt completely embarrassed," Brenda said.

However, she realized that she needed to speak up and share her story to help others who may be going through similar experiences.

Divorce can be a very traumatic experience, and Brenda admits that she was unprepared for the emotional toll it would take on her.

After being with someone for a decade, she struggled to adjust to a life without her partner. The breakup shattered her dreams, ambition, and hope, and she felt lost.

"After ten years of being with a person you literally don't know anything else because, for me, I came from living at home with my parents to a home where i was married, taking care of another person," she said.

Brenda emphasizes that it is crucial to understand that you cannot own people; you can only experience the bond.

Sometimes, these bonds last a lifetime, while others are brief. It is essential to accept that life is unpredictable and can throw unexpected challenges our way.

Despite being a successful actress and TV host, Brenda struggled with her mental health after her divorce. She admits that she never thought she would have mental health issues and attempted suicide three times.

"I never ever thought that I would be the person to have mental issues because I felt it was such a deep depression that I attempted suicide thrice.

"Every time I attempted to do it, something overcame it. This heavy sleep and tiredness just came over me... I think I would black out, and the next time would be morning, and my mind would be sort of changed, " she said.

However, something would always come over her, and she would fall into a deep sleep, leaving her tired and groggy the following day. Brenda believes this is a sign that she is not meant to die and is grateful for that.

Brenda's journey to recovery has not been easy, but she is grateful for the support of her family and friends. She hopes that by sharing her story, she can help others who may be going through a similar experience.

The former KTN 'Str8Up' and 'Sunrise' show disappeared from the limelight and settled down with her longtime boyfriend Geoffrey in 2014.

