Bridget Shighadi shares little known details about her relationship with Nick Mutuma

In an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni, Ms Shighadi disclosed Nick was the first person she knew after high school but at first their relationship was on and off.

She added that since getting their daughter Dua, they have been together for three years. They also live together.

“Nick is someone I have known for long. He was the first person I knew after high school. Its been on and off but since the baby we have been together for 3 years.

But before mtoto it was on and off and Yes sai tunaishi pamoja” she said.

When are you making it official? Asked Massawe.

Bridget replied; “Its Official now labda harusi t undo imebaki, wazazi wanajuana na pia ashatoa fine ya mtoto but sasa tunangoja ile official Mahari but we are taking our time hatuna haraka”.

The Maria actress also made it clear that they are not in a hurry to get married.

“If you are get married si you gonna be together for the rest of your life, so where is the Rush. But for Us right now we are really focused on our careers and raising our daughter. Building a good foundation before we get into all that” she explained.

Asked on how she deals with Pressure that is always mounted on celebrities by the society she said;

“If you live as the people’s pressure hautaenda mbali, you will just be doing things to please people. I’m a person who does things according to my own pace, what I feel am comfortable with and when ready. Don’t do things according to Pressure”

Acting Career

Bridget Shighadi also mentioned that she was ushered into the film industry by one Tosh Gitonga who offered her a role in Disconnect.

“One of his friends anaitwa Tosh Gitonga, offered me a role in Disconnect and I remember I refused at first but he kept pushing me and I finally accepted and that was my breaking point.

Then there is a lady called Jackie at Maisha Magic akaniona and she liked and later referred me kwa Producers wa Jiffy Pictures (Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan) and that’s how I joined Maria”

Shighadi also acknowledged that her journey has not been easy as an actress.