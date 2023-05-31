The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

Lynet Okumu

A Bungoma TV presenter has opened up about his love for Kwambox, says he is ready to gift her his hotel

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'
Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

In a heartfelt Facebook message on May 29 , Presenter Edk Blessing, a young radio and TV presenter from Bungoma, expressed his deep admiration and love for the charming media personality, Sheila Kwamboka, popularly known as Kwambox.

Recommended articles

Blessing, who works at LCN TV and Fresh FM, revealed that he had been secretly admiring Kwambox for quite some time and couldn't bear the pain of not being able to reach her.

In his emotional plea, Blessing poured out his feelings and begged Kwambox to accept him.

Radio and TV presenter Presenter Edk Blessing
Radio and TV presenter Presenter Edk Blessing Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kwambox reveals all-time celebrity crush, says he takes her breath away

Presenter Edk Blessing bared his vulnerability, confessing that his heart had been aching from the unanswered calls and unread messages he had sent to the media personality Kwambox.

"Nimekuwa nikiumia sana kwa moyo na Leo nimeamua kuwa open nimejaribu sana kufikia mwanadada huyu bali message zangu hapokei, wala hanijibu. Mimi moyoni naumia sana,sioni ata nikiwa na nguvu mwilininakupenda sana Sheila Kwamboka tafadhali pokea ombi langu.

"( I have been hurting a lot in my heart and today I have decided to open up. I have tried very hard to reach this young lady, but she does not receive my messages, nor does she answer me)," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenter Edk Blessing, also spoke to a local media house where he expressed his willingness to provide for Kwambox if she agreed to be with him.

The 24-year-old revealed that he owned an apartment, two cars, and even a hotel in Bungoma.

Radio and TV presenter Presenter Edk Blessing
Radio and TV presenter Presenter Edk Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Obinna & Kwambox weigh in on sensitive suicide topic among Kenyan couples

ADVERTISEMENT

He believed that these assets would enable him to take good care of the beautiful radio presenter, showcasing his commitment and devotion.

In a surprising revelation, Kwambox disclosed that she had faced suspension during her time in high school for an innocent act of kissing a boy.

She recounted the incident to her new co-host, Chito Ndhlovu, and expressed how it had left a lasting mark on her life.

"I was in High School when I got suspended for kissing a boy in Form Three. There was an event that was to happen, so we were cleaning the class when the kissing happened. He was my friend, and I guess there was chemistry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio and TV presenter Presenter Edk Blessing
Radio and TV presenter Presenter Edk Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kwambox shares how stolen kiss got her suspended in high school

She says that she has never kissed a boy ever since this incident.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former KBC journalist Laban Karani dies

Former KBC journalist Laban Karani dies

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing