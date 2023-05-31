My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

Blessing, who works at LCN TV and Fresh FM, revealed that he had been secretly admiring Kwambox for quite some time and couldn't bear the pain of not being able to reach her.

In his emotional plea, Blessing poured out his feelings and begged Kwambox to accept him.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Unrequited love takes it's toll

Presenter Edk Blessing bared his vulnerability, confessing that his heart had been aching from the unanswered calls and unread messages he had sent to the media personality Kwambox.

"Nimekuwa nikiumia sana kwa moyo na Leo nimeamua kuwa open nimejaribu sana kufikia mwanadada huyu bali message zangu hapokei, wala hanijibu. Mimi moyoni naumia sana,sioni ata nikiwa na nguvu mwilininakupenda sana Sheila Kwamboka tafadhali pokea ombi langu.

"( I have been hurting a lot in my heart and today I have decided to open up. I have tried very hard to reach this young lady, but she does not receive my messages, nor does she answer me)," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

A promise of care & support

Presenter Edk Blessing, also spoke to a local media house where he expressed his willingness to provide for Kwambox if she agreed to be with him.

The 24-year-old revealed that he owned an apartment, two cars, and even a hotel in Bungoma.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He believed that these assets would enable him to take good care of the beautiful radio presenter, showcasing his commitment and devotion.

Kwambox's troubled past

In a surprising revelation, Kwambox disclosed that she had faced suspension during her time in high school for an innocent act of kissing a boy.

She recounted the incident to her new co-host, Chito Ndhlovu, and expressed how it had left a lasting mark on her life.

"I was in High School when I got suspended for kissing a boy in Form Three. There was an event that was to happen, so we were cleaning the class when the kissing happened. He was my friend, and I guess there was chemistry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya