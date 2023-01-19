Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa Group

The news was announced by Group Chief Operating Officer, Martin Khafafa who was excited to receive the radio host.

“Our quest for continuous improvement is tremendous. Sheila Kwamboka better known as Kwambox has joined Radio Africa Group,” he said.

“I'm hoping that Kwambox as an addition will not only give listeners a chance to enjoy bigger, better, more engaging radio but also give advertisers a chance you know to get products articulated and well connected to consumers," Khafafa added.

The media executive did not say which of Radio Africa’s stations Kwambox will be joining, saying he would leave it to the program controllers.

Days before signing the contract, Kwamboka had teased that she was expecting to make a big announcement in the coming days.

"I know I’ve been quiet. I was recharging. This year I am ready to give my very best. I’m almost battery full. And I have a BIG announcement because you know we start the year BIG!!!!" she posted on her social media.

She media personality has also previously worked for HomeBoyz Radio.

Kwamboka’s move to Radio Africa has fuelled speculation that she might replace an exiting radio presenter.

The news comes amid reports that Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro is set to leave the firm as its breakfast show host.

Speaking to a local media house about the reports of her departure, Kamene said she did not understand why that would be news.

“I don’t have anything to say, but again how is my leaving news?” the media personality told NN.

“You people should know leaving is not an easy thing, and you should let people be,” she added.

