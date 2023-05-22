The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwambox shares how stolen kiss got her suspended in high school

Fabian Simiyu

Kwambox says her family was embarrassed when she was suspended in Form 3

Kwambox
Kwambox

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka, also known as Kwambox, has opened up about the reason behind her suspension during her tenure on the Morning Kiss show.

Recommended articles

Kwambox started her narration by stating that she never faced suspension in primary school. However, she did experience a suspension during her high school years for kissing a boy.

"It was in Form 3 and I guess there was an event happening before Prize Giving Day. He took advantage. We were really good friends. I didn't even know," Kwambox explained.

Kwambox
Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

However, she explained that there was a mutual attraction between them, and the incident took place while they were cleaning their classroom.

She described how, while trying to retrieve her bag from the classroom, the boy surprised her with a kiss. She revealed that since that day, she has never kissed another man.

She concluded by stating that the incident brought shame to her family, and she jokingly added that she only learned about kissing while working at Kiss 100.

Kwambox
Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

On the show, Kwambox revealed her ideal man as she weighed in on the ongoing drama between Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz.

Kwambox firmly expressed her stance that she would not consider dating a man who has children with another woman because of the potential dramas that tend to arise in such relationships.

"There is so much to unpack from that show. If you think of dating someone with kids, watch 'Young Famous and African'.

Zari and Diamond
Zari and Diamond Pulse Live Uganda

READ: Kwambox reveals all-time celebrity crush, says he takes her breath away

ADVERTISEMENT

"What is all this drama with Diamond and Zari and letting each other go? Ati whenever she does something she is disrespecting you? If you have kids, stay away from me," Kwambox said.

Kwambox has previously revealed that she is ready to embrace the remainder of her life as a spinster.

According to her, relationships have lost their meaning, and she sees no positive reason to talk about them, let alone be in one.

She emphasized that, as a society, we are confused trying to figure out what’s next, and relationships are as confusing as possible.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Larry Madowo & crew escapes road mishap in the line of duty [Photo]

Larry Madowo & crew escapes road mishap in the line of duty [Photo]

Kwambox shares how stolen kiss got her suspended in high school

Kwambox shares how stolen kiss got her suspended in high school

8 Kenyan duos who make perfect film couples

8 Kenyan duos who make perfect film couples

Fantana calls Zari’s husband Shakib a ‘high school boy’

Fantana calls Zari’s husband Shakib a ‘high school boy’

Frida Kajala regrets sharing the same man with daughter Paula

Frida Kajala regrets sharing the same man with daughter Paula

Pomp and glamour as Lovy Longomba weds in lavish ceremony in US

Pomp and glamour as Lovy Longomba weds in lavish ceremony in US

Esther Musila celebrates Guardian Angel, heaping praises on him

Esther Musila celebrates Guardian Angel, heaping praises on him

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife Helena welcome their first child [Photo]

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife Helena welcome their first child [Photo]

Njugush explains origin of wife Celestine Ndinda's 'Wakavinye' nickname

Njugush explains origin of wife Celestine Ndinda's 'Wakavinye' nickname

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Freshly Mwamburi and Sharon Zey who acted as Stella in Freshly's song, 'Stella Wangu'

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Singer Esther Akoth 'Akothee'

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

From left: Tv personalities Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo, content creators Nick Kwach & Aicy Stevens

6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry