Kwambox shares how stolen kiss got her suspended in high school

Kwambox started her narration by stating that she never faced suspension in primary school. However, she did experience a suspension during her high school years for kissing a boy.

"It was in Form 3 and I guess there was an event happening before Prize Giving Day. He took advantage. We were really good friends. I didn't even know," Kwambox explained.

However, she explained that there was a mutual attraction between them, and the incident took place while they were cleaning their classroom.

She described how, while trying to retrieve her bag from the classroom, the boy surprised her with a kiss. She revealed that since that day, she has never kissed another man.

She concluded by stating that the incident brought shame to her family, and she jokingly added that she only learned about kissing while working at Kiss 100.

Kwambox's on dating

On the show, Kwambox revealed her ideal man as she weighed in on the ongoing drama between Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz.

Kwambox firmly expressed her stance that she would not consider dating a man who has children with another woman because of the potential dramas that tend to arise in such relationships.

"There is so much to unpack from that show. If you think of dating someone with kids, watch 'Young Famous and African'.

"What is all this drama with Diamond and Zari and letting each other go? Ati whenever she does something she is disrespecting you? If you have kids, stay away from me," Kwambox said.

Kwambox has previously revealed that she is ready to embrace the remainder of her life as a spinster.

According to her, relationships have lost their meaning, and she sees no positive reason to talk about them, let alone be in one.