Obinna: I have had a partner who took 32 tablets of Amoxil

Lynet Okumu

Kiss FM presenters Oga Obinna and Kwambox have weighed in on suicide among Kenyan couples after the recent incident involving DJ Brownskin's wife, who consumed poison and passed away

Oga Obinna & Kwambox
Oga Obinna & Kwambox

The sensitive topic of suicide has been brought to the forefront of discussion by Obinna and Kwambox, who shared their thoughts on the issue during the Kiss 100 morning show on Monday, 3.

The two radio personalities discussed the difficult situation of being in a relationship with a partner who threatens to take their own life.

The conversation was sparked by a recent incident involving DJ Brownskin's wife, Sharon Njeri, who consumed poison at their home and passed away.

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna
Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The video of the incident, which surfaced recently, has raised questions about the issue of mental health and suicide in relationships.

Kwambox posed a question to listeners, asking if they had ever been with someone who used threats of self-harm as a way to keep the relationship going and how they managed such a situation.

"Have you ever had a partner who threatens to kill themselves if you leave, how do you handle it?" Kwambox then questioned

ADVERTISEMENT
Kwambox (left) and Oga Obinna
Kwambox (left) and Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

At that point, Obinna revealed that he had been in relationships where his partner had threatened to take their own life.

"I have had a partner who took 32 tablets of Amoxil. I have also had a partner that took a Shamballa," he said.

He emphasized how difficult it can be to handle such sensitive situations, especially if the threats have been made before.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oga Obinna & Kwambox
Oga Obinna & Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya

Kwambox advised that anyone facing this situation should seek help and talk to someone about it.

"In Kenya, there are so much bad things that have happened, life doesn't mean much to Kenyans anymore... I've noted for young people in relationships they need to have people to look up to talk about these things," She said.

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna
Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She also expressed concern about the rising number of cases where partners have killed each other.

Kwambox further shared an experience in Sudan during the recurring wars. She noted how no one was spared during the wars and how mothers and children were often affected the most.

"You know in Sudan when there was war, no one was spared, and after the war are there really winners?" she questioned.

Oga Obinna & Kwambox
Oga Obinna & Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya

She wished for safe spaces to be present for those going through a hard time and suggested counselling as an option for those struggling with mental health issues.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

