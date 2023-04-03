Obinna: I have had a partner who took 32 tablets of Amoxil

The two radio personalities discussed the difficult situation of being in a relationship with a partner who threatens to take their own life.

The conversation was sparked by a recent incident involving DJ Brownskin's wife, Sharon Njeri, who consumed poison at their home and passed away.

The video of the incident, which surfaced recently, has raised questions about the issue of mental health and suicide in relationships.

Handling sensitive situations

Kwambox posed a question to listeners, asking if they had ever been with someone who used threats of self-harm as a way to keep the relationship going and how they managed such a situation.

"Have you ever had a partner who threatens to kill themselves if you leave, how do you handle it?" Kwambox then questioned

At that point, Obinna revealed that he had been in relationships where his partner had threatened to take their own life.

"I have had a partner who took 32 tablets of Amoxil. I have also had a partner that took a Shamballa," he said.

He emphasized how difficult it can be to handle such sensitive situations, especially if the threats have been made before.

Kwambox advised that anyone facing this situation should seek help and talk to someone about it.

"In Kenya, there are so much bad things that have happened, life doesn't mean much to Kenyans anymore... I've noted for young people in relationships they need to have people to look up to talk about these things," She said.

She also expressed concern about the rising number of cases where partners have killed each other.

Kwambox further shared an experience in Sudan during the recurring wars. She noted how no one was spared during the wars and how mothers and children were often affected the most.

"You know in Sudan when there was war, no one was spared, and after the war are there really winners?" she questioned.

