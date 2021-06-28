Burna Boy beats Diamond & Wizkid to win BET Award for Best International Act

Burna Boy flopped Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Aya Nakamura (France), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France) to take the Award home.

This is the third time Burna Boy is being crowned the Best International Act at BET Awards. He first won the Award in 2019, 2020 and now 2021 (Back to Back).

Grammy Award

In March 2021, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy as a Solo artiste through his Album Twice as Tall.

The 63rd Annual Grammys, which took place in Los Angeles, California, on 14 March crowned Twice as Tall as the 'Best Global Music Album’

Singer Diamond Platnumz was the only representative at the 2021 BET Awards from East Africa.

In 2017, Rayvanny became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.

This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award in East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.

The 2021 BET Awards went down on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with actress Taraji P Henson as the Host.

Taraji P Henson Pulse Live Kenya

The awards honor Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports in 21 categories.

Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Chadwick Boseman, and LeBron James were among Sunday night's winners, while DMX and Queen Latifah received special tributes.